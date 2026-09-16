Building together

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

I want to begin by expressing gratitude to the Memorial University community.

I have spent the last year listening and learning. Individually and collectively, conversations with students, faculty, staff, alumni, Indigenous partners, governments, donors and community leaders have strengthened relationships and provided valuable insight into the opportunities and challenges ahead. Most importantly, I heard overwhelming confidence in Memorial’s potential and acknowledgement of the essential role our university has played in Newfoundland and Labrador for over a century.

Throughout, I heard a clear and consistent message: Memorial University must secure its long‑term sustainability, elevate the student experience, strengthen academic and research excellence, and make decisions that position our learning community and province for success.

These conversations helped shape the priorities that will guide our work in the years ahead. They also reinforced what I have come to love about Memorial and this province: a strong sense of shared purpose, resilience and commitment to building a better future together.

While we have made important progress over the past year, our focus remains on what comes next. We are taking deliberate action to become a more student‑centred university, modernize our operations, strengthen partnerships, support our people and advance strategic planning that will define and ensure Memorial’s future. This work is already underway, and it reflects our determination to build a university that is more agile, more collaborative and more responsive.

Looking ahead, we will deepen our efforts to:

Advance student success by improving academic pathways, enhancing support and creating a more seamless student experience

Strengthen research impact through strategic investment, interdisciplinary collaboration and partnerships that amplify Memorial’s expertise

Modernize university operations to improve service delivery, reduce complexity and ensure our resources are aligned with our priorities

Grow and diversify partnerships with governments, industry, Indigenous communities and global collaborators to expand opportunities

Invest in people and culture by supporting faculty and staff, strengthening leadership capacity and fostering a workplace grounded in respect, accountability and shared purpose

Clarify long-term direction through strategic planning that sets out a confident path for Memorial’s next decade and beyond

I am optimistic about the road ahead. Together, we will build on our strengths, make thoughtful choices and embrace opportunities to ensure Memorial remains a vibrant, resilient and impactful university for generations to come.

Thank you for your professionalism, dedication, partnership and belief in Memorial. It is a privilege to walk this path with you as we build a future worthy of our past and full of promise for generations to come.