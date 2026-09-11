Set for success

Student Life

By Jill Hunt and Lisa Pendergast

Memorial University is gearing up for a busy fall semester.

Fall Welcome kicked off this week with events designed to help students make the most of their first weeks on campus.

From concerts and game nights to a supports and services fair, MUNDay Funday and a cultural fashion show, Fall Welcome offers students a variety of opportunities to meet new people, explore campus life and discover the communities, services and experiences available to them.

And in just a few weeks, Memorial’s student recruitment teams will be in full swing, hitting the road connecting with prospective students, parents and counsellors across the province, country and around the world. The team will visit Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and well as international markets including India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, China and Mauritius. Plus, the team hosts a weekly Discover Memorial undergraduate and graduate webinar series reaching students all over the world.

This past year has been filled with momentum and progress as Memorial continues to strengthen its recruitment efforts while making meaningful investments in student success, support and retention.

“We look forward to building on our successes and welcoming the next generation of Memorial students to our community,” said interim registrar Dr. Angie Clarke. “Through continued collaboration with our colleagues across the university, we remain focused on enhancing the student experience. Our teams are the driving force behind the systems and processes that support students, ensuring a positive experience remains a top priority for our university.”

Exceptional student experience

With a renewed focus on enhanced recruitment marketing and more accessible pathways for non-traditional learners, including adult learners and transfer students, Memorial University continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for new students from their first point of contact through enrolment.

Modernizing admissions processes and creating a more seamless onboarding journey remain key institutional priorities.

Through improved service standards, more targeted communications and a student-centred approach to engagement, Memorial is making it easier for prospective students to explore options and take the next step toward their academic goals.

“Our goal is to make sure students know they have a community behind them . . . they do not have to figure it out alone.” — Dr. Christine Arnold

Recent enhancements are already making a meaningful impact.

A refreshed student admissions webpage now provides clear, step-by-step guidance and time-sensitive information, helping applicants navigate Memorial’s application process.

At the same time, modernized admissions practices and a single point of contact for prospective student inquiries are improving responsiveness and streamlining the onboarding process.

An enhanced Sammy the Agent web platform will be available online this fall.

“Establishing strong and clear service standards allows us to create a more responsive, consistent and student-centred experience,” said Andrew Kim, Memorial’s enrolment innovation lead. “It strengthens our enrolment efforts and makes every prospective student feel informed, supported and welcomed from their very first interaction with Memorial.”

New student supports

A new video series, First Things First, was created to help students develop strategies and skills they need to succeed as new Memorial students.

These resources respond directly to the 2025 Student Experience Survey.

Students can also find additional resources through MUN 101, Memorial’s early orientation and transition program.

“Starting university is an exciting time, but we know it can come with a lot of questions and uncertainty,” said Dr. Christine Arnold, associate vice-president (academic) and dean of students. “Our goal is to make sure students know they have a community behind them from day one. Whether they need help navigating campus, connecting with their peers or accessing supports and services, they do not have to figure it out alone.”

Find your people

Building connections between students is another important part of Memorial’s approach to supporting a successful transition to university.

Through Campus Connect, incoming students have opportunities to connect with experienced students, discover campus life and get answers to questions as they begin their first semester.

Campus Connect leaders share their own experiences, help students navigate some of the challenges that come with starting university, and encourage incoming students to get involved through programming, events and small group conversations.

These early connections help students begin building their sense of belonging and community.

Day one

The first step in building that sense of belonging and community was Sept. 8, Orientation Day, when Memorial’s newest undergraduate students were officially welcomed to campus. Orientation Day marks the beginning of a student’s university journey.

Designed to help students feel informed and excited about what’s ahead, it was a high-energy introduction to the Memorial community.

Students had the opportunity to meet their peers, connect with campus supports and services and receive a warm welcome from university leaders.

Music, prizes and welcome packages helped ease them into their new environment.

By all accounts, good energy was in abundance.

Fall enrolment numbers

An update on official enrolment will be available after the end of the regular registration period for fall semester.