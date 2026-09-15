Labour relations update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Negotiations to reach new collective agreements between Memorial University and its unions are currently underway.

Five unions represent faculty and staff at Memorial, all essential partners in delivering the university’s mission.

They are the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public Employees (NAPE), the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA), the Lecturers’ Union of Memorial University of Newfoundland (LUMUN) and the Teaching Assistants’ Union Memorial University of Newfoundland (TAUMUN).

The bargaining cycle began on June 2, following notice to bargain as outlined in the respective collective agreements.

The current status of bargaining is below.

CUPE: Memorial and CUPE met for several days in June and July and will meet again for three days this week.

MUNFA: Updates regarding talks were issued on July 3 and Aug. 21 . Memorial and MUNFA will meet again Sept. 15–16. A further update will follow the discussions.

TAUMUN: Talks are ongoing with additional meetings set for Sept. 22.

LUMUN: Notice to bargain has been served; however, no meeting dates have been set.

NAPE Locals 7405, 7801, 7803/1804, 7804/1809 and 7850: Notice to bargain has been served; tentative meeting dates are set for late October.

The university’s goal is to reach negotiated agreements that are fair to employees, responsible to students and sustainable for Memorial’s future at each bargaining table.

Throughout bargaining, Memorial will communicate in a timely, factual and respectful way, while protecting the integrity of negotiations.

Information and updates will be communicated to the Memorial community via Newsline and posted on Memorial’s Labour Relations website, which contains frequently asked questions, a link to current agreements and common terms associated with labour relations.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to check it regularly for new information.