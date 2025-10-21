Celebrating Memorial’s president and provost 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Two members of Memorial University’s leadership team were officially installed in their roles during fall convocation.

President and Vice-chancellor Janet Morrison and Provost and Vice-president Jennifer Lokash were given ceremonial endowment of powers and responsibilities of their respective offices by Chancellor Earl Ludlow on Oct. 16 in the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre.

There were many special moments throughout the ceremony, some of which were captured in the photo essay below.

1/ Impassioned address President Morrison received a standing ovation after her address to the assembled graduates and their guests in the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre auditorium. Photo: Ryan Card 2/ English tradition President Morrison wore the doctoral Tudor bonnet as part of her investiture. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 3/ Exciting day Chancellor Earl Ludlow and Dr. Jennifer Lokash lead the applause as Dr. Janet Morrison is officially invested as president of Memorial University. Photo: Ryan Card 4/ In the spotlight Dr. Jennifer Lokash listens to Chancellor Earl Ludlow during her installation ceremony. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 5/ Memorable moment Dr. Jennifer Lokash is officially invested as provost and vice-president (academic) at Memorial University. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 6/ Leadership team Presenting Memorial University's Provost and Vice-president (Academic) Dr. Jennifer Lokash and President and Vice-chancellor Dr. Janet Morrison! Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Board of Regents Chair Justin Ladha says Dr. Morrison and Dr. Lokash bring strong leadership to Memorial.

“Both leaders believe deeply in Memorial University’s exciting potential.” — Justin Ladha

He says Dr. Morrison is an experienced, strong and transparent leader who always has students’ best interests at the forefront of her decision-making, and that Dr. Lokash is skilled, dedicated and driven and played a key role in helping the university navigate through difficult times in recent years.

“Both leaders believe deeply in Memorial University’s exciting potential,” he said. “I am confident in their leadership to successfully meet and manage through current challenges head-on while building on Memorial’s many shining attributes. Their success will further solidify Memorial’s reputation as being amongst the top universities nationally and internationally, and lay the foundation for another 100 years of providing unparalleled education to our graduates and producing groundbreaking research.”

During her installation address, Dr. Morrison reflected on three lessons she’s learned in her life as advice to graduates: Work hard. Do the right thing. Give back.

“I believe that deeply,” she said. “In a time when many institutions are questioned, universities remain an infrastructure of hope, places where the search for understanding cultivates the critical skills our society needs most . . . Over 11 years and four degrees, what I gained most wasn’t knowledge alone: it was a sense of voice, purpose and engagement. University shaped who I am, not just what I do.”

Watch Dr. Morrison’s address here.

You can read Dr. Morrison’s address in full here.

During her address, Dr. Lokash advised the new graduates to always move forward.

“You’ve already proven your ability to navigate difficult terrain — some expected twists and climbs, others that came out of nowhere,” she said. “And through it all, you have grown — not just in knowledge, but in resilience, confidence, empathy and self-worth. I hope that your time at Memorial has helped you build the inner compass that will guide you and empower you through whatever comes next.”

Dr. Morrison, Memorial’s 16th president and vice-chancellor, began her role as president and vice-chancellor on Aug. 11, 2025, and was installed in her role during the 10 a.m. ceremony; Dr. Lokash, who became Memorial’s provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor on Jan. 20, 2025, was installed in her role during the 3 p.m. ceremony.

During the fall ceremonies, approximately 900 Memorial students crossed the stage and officially earned the title of Memorial alumni, joining more than 100,000 other alumni around the world.