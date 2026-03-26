Commencing SIE review

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial is initiating a comprehensive review of its separately incorporated entities (SIEs).

This work is responsive to recommendations made by the auditor general and direction from the university’s Board of Regents.

Each review will consider the SIE’s legal status, governance, financial position, resources, risks and future viability. Of utmost importance is how each entity aligns with Memorial University’s core mission. The review will provide recommendations to ensure strong governance, alignment with institutional priorities and responsible stewardship of resources.

“We are confident that the reviews will strengthen accountability, transparency and oversight structures,” said Alison Horton, vice-president (finance and administration). “By taking the time to complete these reviews, we will have the data and analysis needed to make decisions about future direction, which may be different for each entity.”

Memorial’s five SIEs

Memorial University maintains five SIEs that support academic, research, operational and community-focused functions.

Memorial University Recreation Complex (MURC)

Campus Childcare Inc. (Campus Childcare)

Genesis Group Inc. (Genesis)

Centre for Cold Ocean Resources Engineering (C-CORE)

Canadian Centre for Fisheries Innovation (CCFI)

The SIE reviews will begin with MURC, which is commonly known as The Works, with others to follow. More than one review may be ongoing at the same time. Reviews will be guided by a standardized framework to ensure consistency and comparability across all entities.

A request for proposals for the MURC review will be posted soon on the Strategic Procurement website.

Led by the Transformation Office

The Transformation Office will lead this project to ensure alignment with Memorial Evolve.

“This project continues to build on the excellent work the Transformation Office has been leading to address the most critical strategic and change initiatives, including other projects like the new travel and expense claim system, the divestment of infrastructure and more,” said Ms. Horton.

In the face of significant and ongoing pressures, Memorial must respond to safeguard its viability and vibrancy. The Transformation Office is supporting the university to meet this moment by providing a unified, disciplined and transparent approach to delivering initiatives on time and on budget. Investing in and empowering this office to manage and support change is critical. Prioritized TO projects will, for the most part, be large and broad in scope. Examples include administrative efficiency and modernization executive restructuring, process optimization and asset management (divestment, SIE review).