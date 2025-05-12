Convocation approaches

More than 3,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during spring convocation.
The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 15; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 27-30.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on www.mun.ca.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honoraries
Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer seven exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.
In Corner Brook, honorary degrees will be awarded to French culture, language and education advocate Robert Cormier and medal-winning Canadian Paralympic Games swimmer and para sport ambassador Katarina Roxon.
In St. John’s, honorary degrees will be awarded to journalist and historian James Furlong; scholar, academic and cultural champion Dr. Noreen Golfman; educational leader and volunteer Leslie O’Reilly; entrepreneur and philanthropist Brendan Paddick; and humanitarian and international Santa Claus Hall of Famer Bruce Templeton.
Professores emeriti
In addition, distinguished retired faculty members who were recently accorded the title professor emeritus/emerita by the university’s Senate and Board of Regents are celebrated at this time of year.
Drs. Jolanta Lagowski, Donna Moralejo, Michael Morrow and Barbara Neis will be honoured when they attend a spring ceremony, while Drs. Norm Catto and Steven Riggins are unable to attend but are similarly deserving of celebration.
The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.
Spring convocation schedule – Corner Brook
Thursday, May 15, at 10 a.m.
Robert William Cormier, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of science in nursing
Bachelor of environment and sustainability
Bachelor of technology
Master of science in nursing
Master of environmental science
Master of technology management
Master of arts
Thursday, May 15, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Master of applied literary art
Master of education
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Doctor of philosophy
Thursday, May 15, at 7 p.m.
Katarina Mirabelle Roxon, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)
Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)
Spring convocation schedule – St. John’s
Tuesday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Professor emerita, Dr. Barbara Neis
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
International bachelor of arts (honours)
International bachelor of arts
Tuesday, May 27, at 3 p.m.
Bruce Templeton, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of science (honours)
Master of applied science
Wednesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
Professores emeriti, Dr. Jolanta Lagowski and Dr. Michael Morrow
Bachelor of science
Master of science
Wednesday, May 28, at 3 p.m.
Dr. Noreen Golfman, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of commerce
Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Wednesday, May 28, at 7 p.m.
Leslie Gregory O’Reilly, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of recreation (honours)
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of technology
Bachelor of maritime studies
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of business administration
Master of applied statistics
Master of data science
Master of artificial intelligence
Master of environmental science
Master of applied ocean technology
Master of marine studies
Master of employment relations
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Master of science in maritime studies
Master of science in management
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Thursday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
James Patrick Furlong, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of social work
Doctor of pharmacy
Doctor of medicine
Master of science in medicine
Thursday, May 29, at 3 p.m.
Brendan John Paddick, doctor of laws, honoris causa
Bachelor of engineering
Master of engineering
Doctor of philosophy
Friday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
Professor emerita, Dr. Donna Moralejo
Bachelor of science in nursing
Master of science in nursing
Master of social work
Master of occupational health and safety
Friday, May 30, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Master of education
Master of music
Master of arts
Master of fine arts