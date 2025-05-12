Convocation approaches

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

More than 3,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during spring convocation.

The first three sessions of convocation will take place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 15; nine sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 27-30.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on www.mun.ca.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University will confer seven exceptional people with degrees honoris causa.

In Corner Brook, honorary degrees will be awarded to French culture, language and education advocate Robert Cormier and medal-winning Canadian Paralympic Games swimmer and para sport ambassador Katarina Roxon.

In St. John’s, honorary degrees will be awarded to journalist and historian James Furlong; scholar, academic and cultural champion Dr. Noreen Golfman; educational leader and volunteer Leslie O’Reilly; entrepreneur and philanthropist Brendan Paddick; and humanitarian and international Santa Claus Hall of Famer Bruce Templeton.

Professores emeriti

In addition, distinguished retired faculty members who were recently accorded the title professor emeritus/emerita by the university’s Senate and Board of Regents are celebrated at this time of year.

Drs. Jolanta Lagowski, Donna Moralejo, Michael Morrow and Barbara Neis will be honoured when they attend a spring ceremony, while Drs. Norm Catto and Steven Riggins are unable to attend but are similarly deserving of celebration.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

Spring convocation schedule – Corner Brook

Thursday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Robert William Cormier, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science in nursing

Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Bachelor of technology

Master of science in nursing

Master of environmental science

Master of technology management

Master of arts

Thursday, May 15, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Master of applied literary art

Master of education

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Doctor of philosophy

Thursday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

Katarina Mirabelle Roxon, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of fine arts (theatre)

Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)

Spring convocation schedule – St. John’s

Tuesday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

Professor emerita, Dr. Barbara Neis

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

International bachelor of arts (honours)

International bachelor of arts

Tuesday, May 27, at 3 p.m.

Bruce Templeton, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science (honours)

Master of applied science

Wednesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

Professores emeriti, Dr. Jolanta Lagowski and Dr. Michael Morrow

Bachelor of science

Master of science

Wednesday, May 28, at 3 p.m.

Dr. Noreen Golfman, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of commerce

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Wednesday, May 28, at 7 p.m.

Leslie Gregory O’Reilly, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation (honours)

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of technology

Bachelor of maritime studies

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of business administration

Master of applied statistics

Master of data science

Master of artificial intelligence

Master of environmental science

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of marine studies

Master of employment relations

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Master of science in maritime studies

Master of science in management

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Thursday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

James Patrick Furlong, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of social work

Doctor of pharmacy

Doctor of medicine

Master of science in medicine

Thursday, May 29, at 3 p.m.

Brendan John Paddick, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of engineering

Master of engineering

Doctor of philosophy

Friday, May 30, at 10 a.m.

Professor emerita, Dr. Donna Moralejo

Bachelor of science in nursing

Master of science in nursing

Master of social work

Master of occupational health and safety

Friday, May 30, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Master of education

Master of music

Master of arts

Master of fine arts