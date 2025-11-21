Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Memorial University is launching an employee engagement survey on Nov. 24 to help better understand the experiences of faculty and staff.

The survey will be open until Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

President Janet Morrison says the survey is an opportunity for faculty and staff to help shape the university.

“This initiative reflects Memorial’s ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel supported, heard and empowered,” she said. “It’s a meaningful opportunity for faculty and staff to share their perspectives as we work together to strengthen our university.”

Accessing and completing the survey

The survey is being conducted by TalentMap, a company that specializes in workplace engagement and benchmarking.

On Nov. 24, TalentMap will send a unique survey link to all permanent and contractual full-time and part-time employees who have been at Memorial since the start of the fall semester.

The survey is voluntary and will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete.

“I strongly encourage faculty and staff to participate in the survey,” said Emily Wooley, associate vice-president, people and culture. “The university is committed to listening to employees and taking responsible action. To ensure we gather meaningful insights that inform decisions, a high response rate is essential.”

Employees who do not work in an office environment and would like to complete the survey will be provided time during work hours and the option to complete it in a computer lab.

Employees will also be able to complete the survey via iPhone or any Android device. Employees who require assistance are asked to connect with their supervisor, who will make the necessary arrangements.

Confidentiality

The survey is confidential.

To ensure confidentiality, TalentMap will not divulge individual survey responses to anyone at Memorial; only aggregate reports will be provided.

TalentMap will also not report on any groups with fewer than five respondents.

Results

TalentMap will analyze, interpret and report back to Memorial on the findings.

The university will then share the overall findings with employees.

You can find additional information on the survey and a list of frequently asked questions here.