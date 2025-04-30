Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The search for Memorial University’s president and vice-chancellor has concluded with the appointment of Dr. Janet Morrison, an educator, advocate, thought leader and transformational change agent in Canadian post-secondary education.

Justin Ladha, chair of Memorial’s Board of Regents and the Presidential Search Committee, made the announcement today at the Marine Institute in St. John’s.

“After a robust consultation process and competitive national search, I am delighted to announce that Dr. Janet Morrison will be Memorial’s next president and vice-chancellor,” said Mr. Ladha. “Dr. Morrison is the ideal person to usher in Memorial’s next 100 years. She has an unwavering commitment to academic quality, research excellence and student experience. Her proven ability to manage complex organizations and lead with empathy, courage and collegiality will be a tremendous asset to our institution. This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Memorial University.”

Listen, learn and build

Since 2018, Dr. Morrison has served as president and vice-chancellor of Ontario’s Sheridan College, where she previously served as vice-president (academic) and provost. Prior to 2016, she held various executive positions at York University, including vice-provost (students).

Dr. Morrison is a recognized national leader and applied researcher in student experience, well-being, mental health, gender-based violence and community safety.

She will begin her tenure as Memorial’s president on Aug. 11, 2025.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve Memorial University as its next president and vice-chancellor,” said Dr. Morrison. “I believe in the transformative power of post-secondary education, a promise best realized when every member of our community — students, faculty, staff, alumni, partners — feels valued and has a strong sense of belonging.

“I will be Memorial’s staunchest champion, ensuring Memorial is seen, supported and celebrated for the world-class institution it is,” she continued. “My immediate priorities will be to listen, learn and build relationships. Together, we will co-create a path forward that is learner-centric, collegial and purposefully designed to maximize the impact we deliver for individuals and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Biography

Dr. Morrison believes post-secondary education fuels human, economic and social development.

For more than 35 years, she has been proud to lead at colleges and universities renowned for their unwavering commitment to academic quality and student success. Dr. Morrison was named Sheridan College’s eighth president and vice-chancellor on June 11, 2018.

Before joining Sheridan in November 2016 as provost and vice-president (academic), Dr. Morrison spent 17 years at York University, where she worked in various roles focused on learning, discovery and engagement. Specifically, she served as vice-provost (students); project director, Student Experience Transformation; faculty executive officer, Faculty of Health; and director, student programs, in the Faculty of Environmental Studies, where she taught undergraduate and graduate students. She served on York’s board of governors and in 2010 was awarded York University’s President’s Leadership Award.

Dr. Morrison has extensive governance experience as a board chair and member of executive, governance, accountability and quality committees across the non-profit sector, including developmental services, child welfare, education and health care. She is the former chair of the board of trustees at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and previously chaired the board of directors for the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto.

Dr. Morrison earned her PhD in higher education at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and holds a master of arts (history) as well as a bachelor of arts, specialized honours (history) from the University of Guelph, and a bachelor of arts (history) from the University of Western Ontario.

She and her partner, Ken, have two children, both of whom are student-athletes competing at the highest level of their respective sports.

About the search process

A presidential search committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, regents and a member of the public was struck in early 2024. The committee consulted broadly with the university community to inform the position profile and hiring process.

In fall 2024, the committee established that it would conduct a hybrid search, with members of the university community (senators, regents, students, unionized and non-unionized employees) having the opportunity to take part in in-person interviews. Interview feedback played a critical role in the selection process.

As per the Memorial University Act, the university Senate was consulted on the appointment. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador received and accepted the Board of Regents’ unanimous recommendation.

Dr. Morrison is appointed for a six-year term, subject to renewal for an additional four-year term. The annual salary is $485,000. This aligns with the median salary for Canadian university presidents and Memorial’s previous president’s salary.