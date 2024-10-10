 Go to page content

Fall convocation

Memorial University to hold three ceremonies in St. John’s

Oct. 10, 2024

By Memorial University

More than 1,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.

Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honorary degree recipients

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of letters, honoris causa, upon Maestro Marc David for his dedication to music communities, students, musicians and audiences.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Professor emeritus

In addition, a distinguished retired faculty member who was recently accorded the title professor emeritus by the university’s senate will be recognized at fall convocation.

Dr. Amarjit Singh of the Faculty of Education will be honoured.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

More information

For more information about fall convocation 2024, please visit the convocation website.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m.

Marc David, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
International bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Master of arts
Master of science
Master of gender studies
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of applied statistics
Master of data science
Master of artificial intelligence
Master of environmental science
Master of applied psychological science
Master of science in nursing
Master of science in medicine
Master of public health
Master of occupational health and safety
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
Bachelor of social work
Master of engineering
Master of business administration
Master of employment relations
Master of applied science
Master of science in management
Master of social work

Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.

Dr. Amarjit Singh, professor emeritus

Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of fine arts (visual)
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
Master of education
Master of applied ocean technology
Master of marine studies
Master of science in fisheries science
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management

Topics

