Campus and Community

By Memorial University

More than 1,000 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.

Three sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honorary degree recipients

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial will confer the degree of doctor of letters, honoris causa, upon Maestro Marc David for his dedication to music communities, students, musicians and audiences.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Professor emeritus

In addition, a distinguished retired faculty member who was recently accorded the title professor emeritus by the university’s senate will be recognized at fall convocation.

Dr. Amarjit Singh of the Faculty of Education will be honoured.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

More information

For more information about fall convocation 2024, please visit the convocation website.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m.

Marc David, doctor of letters, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

International bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Master of arts

Master of science

Master of gender studies

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of applied statistics

Master of data science

Master of artificial intelligence

Master of environmental science

Master of applied psychological science

Master of science in nursing

Master of science in medicine

Master of public health

Master of occupational health and safety

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of social work

Master of engineering

Master of business administration

Master of employment relations

Master of applied science

Master of science in management

Master of social work

Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.

Dr. Amarjit Singh, professor emeritus

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of fine arts (visual)

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

Master of education

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of marine studies

Master of science in fisheries science

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management