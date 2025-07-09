Green Games

A collection of stories showcasing Memorial University's centennial celebrations.

By Janet Harron

Young athletes aren’t the only things taking root on the St. John’s campus this summer.

As a result of a generous gift from Tree Canada and the 2025 Canada Games host society, almost 400 trees and shrubs are currently being planted on the St. John’s campus.

Established in 1992, Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments in every province across the country.

Bruce A. Roberts (B.Sc.’77) is an ecologist and forest specialist and is the organization’s representative in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We were very happy to take part in this particular project with the Canada Games and Memorial,” he said. “We are particularly pleased about the involvement of the Botanical Gardens staff because we know that the trees will be well looked after and maintained.”

‘Lasting legacy’

The 2025 Canada Games host society worked with Tree Canada to help deliver initiatives under its Sustainability Program.

Specifically, planting the trees and shrubs will help offset the unavoidable environmental impacts of the Games and engage the Memorial University community in environmental stewardship.

“Our goal is to ensure the positive impacts of the Games extend well beyond the competitions,” said Karen Sherriffs, CEO of the 2025 Canada Games Host Society. “We’re proud to work with Tree Canada to leave a lasting legacy that will help inspire environmental stewardship in our community for years to come.”

On the Memorial side, the logistics of planting are being handled by Facilities Management under the supervision of Tim Wash, the Botanical Garden’s nursery manager, and Josh Elyk, nursery assistant.

Mr. Walsh estimates the bulk of the work will be completed by the middle of July. The 23 species being planted include pear and cherry trees, juniper, cypress, larch, rhododendron, lilac, magnolia, potentilla, euonymus, cedar and pine, among others.

“The garden team is thrilled to play a small part in helping prepare the St. John’s campus look beautiful and ready to welcome guests this summer,” said Kim Shipp, director of the Botanical Garden and Johnson Geo Centre lead of public engagement, who co-chairs the campus Beautification Committee along with her fellow committee member biology lab instructor Hope Bennett, who was also a key player in bringing the project to fruition.

Ultimately, signs will be erected in each planting area, providing information about forestry and sustainable land stewardship to students, faculty, staff and other Memorial University community members.

Notably, this is one of the first urban greening projects in the history of Memorial University outside of regular maintenance and restoration following construction activity.

All those involved in the planning see the project as an investment in the well-being of Memorial’s campus community and a living legacy representing the university’s centenary and the occasion of the 2025 Canada Games.