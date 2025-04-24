Part of a collection of stories showcasing Memorial University's 100th Anniversary Funded projects

By Terri Coles

Memorial University is not new to innovation in teaching and learning, boasting and

running April 30-May 1 will celebrate that history and focus on the evolving present and future of post-secondary education.

This year’s external keynote speaker, Dr. Sarah Eaton of the University of Calgary, is a leading scholar on academic integrity.

The topic has long been important in post-secondary education, but the challenges around and approaches to academic integrity are quickly changing thanks to the rapid expansion of generative artificial intelligence technologies.

Dr. Eaton’s keynote will explore how these advancements are re-shaping teaching, learning and our understanding of post-secondary academic integrity.

“I chose this focus because we’re at a pivotal moment where AI is not just a technological shift,” Dr. Eaton said. “It’s a cultural one, requiring us to reimagine how we support student success while upholding ethical and inclusive educational practices.”

Inspiring Learning, Innovating Teaching

Memorial’s Teaching and Learning Conference, hosted annually by the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL), brings together Memorial’s academic leaders, instructors, staff and students to share and learn about scholarly topics related to post-secondary teaching and learning.

This year’s conference faculty chair is Dr. Jeannette Byrne, an associate professor in the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation.

At last year’s conference, Dr. Byrne shared in her Memorial keynote how she innovated her assessment methods to improve learning in her classroom.

In this year’s Innovation Talks video series, she focuses on meeting the needs of Memorial’s changing learners.

“We always look forward to the Teaching and Learning Conference,” said CITL co-directors Bonnie Dr. Kim Myrick. “With Memorial celebrating its 100-year anniversary, this year’s conference is a special opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the history of innovation in teaching and learning at our university.”

One hundred years of teaching and learning

This year’s conference theme, Inspiring Learning, Innovating Teaching, informed a conference program covering a variety of topics and disciplines.

“Our conference program will bring Memorial’s community together to share and learn about our quickly changing post-secondary environment,” said Ms. Simmons and Dr. Myrick. “At the same time, we are excited to celebrate Memorial’s 100th anniversary and future successes together.”

When the conference opens on Wednesday, April 30, CITL will premiere a video chronicling Memorial’s 100 years of teaching and learning history and innovation.

Key milestones featured include the university’s pioneering educational outreach and educational partnerships in Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond

In addition to celebrating Memorial’s educational history, the conference brings participants together to share their knowledge of and experience in navigating a changing academic environment.

Dr. Eaton’s keynote will focus on the impact of one of the most significant of these changes: generative AI.

“Many colleagues are grappling with how to maintain academic integrity in an environment where AI tools can generate content instantly,” Dr. Eaton said.

Ensuring fairness and equity when students may have uneven access to the same generative AI tools, support and understanding, and designing meaningful and authentic assessments in the context of this technology, are also big concerns for today’s instructors, she says.

Dr. Eaton’s keynote on the morning of April 30 will look at the tension between how generative AI reshapes our understanding of academic integrity and its potential to advance educational equity.

By looking at the practical and ethical implications of generative AI in educational contexts, attendees will gain insight into how to consider these technologies in teaching, learning and assessment.

“There’s an increasing momentum around using generative AI not just as a challenge to be managed, but as a tool to foster inclusive, accessible learning, especially for students with diverse needs,” Dr. Eaton said. “The intersection of integrity, technology and social justice is where I believe the most important and impactful work is happening right now.”

Two days of programming

Dr. Isabelle Côté, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science and the 2024 President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching (Faculty) recipient, is this year’s Memorial keynote speaker.

In Dr. Côté’s address on the morning of May 1, she will share the value of “slow teaching.”

It’s an approach focused on depth versus breadth, allowing students to spend more time on key concepts.

Drs. Eaton and Côté will participate in the Teaching Dialogues plenary with conference faculty chair Dr. Byrne. Dr. Amy Warren, provost and vice-president (academic), will facilitate the afternoon session on May 1.

Memorial’s Teaching and Learning Conference 2025 will be held on April 30 and May 1 at the Core Science Facility on the St. John’s campus.

Remote participation is available for the keynotes and most sessions.

Conference registration is open online until noon on Friday, April 25, and in person on April 30 and May 1.