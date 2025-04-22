 Go to page content

Greener health care

Medicine unit a 'catalyst' for discontinuation of anesthetic 2,500 times more potent than carbon dioxide

Campus and Community

April 22, 2025

By Melissa Ennis

Newfoundland and Labrador’s health-care system has taken a step toward reducing its environmental impact.

Whilst doing so, it has set an example for other Canadian provinces and territories to do the same.

Members of the Care NL Task force stand together for a group photo with 4 members represented on a screen and 6 members present together in the room.
From left are Dr. Krista Mahoney, Dr. Robert Wilson, Michael Barrett, Yasamin Aladadi, Dr. Brendan Barrett and Dr. Atanu Sarkar.
Photo: submitted

Last December, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services announced it was discontinuing the purchase of desflurane, an anesthetic agent.

It’s a move that aligns with Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society and Choosing Wisely Canada recommendations.

Desflurane is an environmentally harmful anesthetic gas estimated to be 2,500 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. It makes up 80 per cent of the greenhouse gases stemming from anesthetics in the atmosphere.

With equally effective available alternatives that have significantly less impact on the environment, the decision to stop using desflurane was an easy one.

Quality of Care NL, which is housed in Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine, was a catalyst for this move.

The unit worked closely with NL Health Services’ leadership and, specifically, anesthesiology clinical leaders, to make the case for change.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is a leader when it comes to resource stewardship in health care.” — Dr. Krista Mahoney

Dr. Krista Mahoney, Quality of Care NL’s implementation lead and an adjunct instructor in the medicine faculty, says that while the change wasn’t difficult to implement, it will have far-reaching impacts.

“I’ve heard many times from colleagues across Canada that Newfoundland and Labrador is a leader when it comes to resource stewardship in health care, especially via our Choosing Wisely initiatives,” she said. “We hope to help inspire positive change and lead by example with the environmental sustainability work, as well.”

Big impact

The health-care sector is responsible for 4.6 per cent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Recognizing that the effects of climate change impact our general health and well-being, Quality of Care NL is leading a team focused on the environmental sustainability of health care.

The team has connected with NL Health Services to learn about efforts to reduce energy use in its facilities and evaluate the impact of patient meal selection on food waste in Eastern zone facilities.

You can read more about those initiatives in Practice Points Volume 11, and look for the leaf icon to see other projects stemming from the environmental sustainability agenda.

Quality of Care NL

Quality of Care NL is an applied health and social systems research and evaluation program at Memorial University aimed at improving social and health outcomes in the province.

The Choosing Wisely NL campaign has been working to promote Choosing Wisely recommendations and support the health-care system to implement change since 2016.

Learn more on the Quality of Care NL website.

Melissa Ennis is a communications advisor with Quality of Care N.L. at Memorial. She can be reached at melissa.ennis@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

April 22, 2025

Earth stewards

Youth-led Climate Collective empowering next generation

April 21, 2025

Graduation day

Memorial University to confer seven honorary degrees during spring convocation ceremonies

April 17, 2025

Back on top

Memorial students repeat champs in North American finance competition

April 17, 2025

Op-ed: Ashley Balsom

Infertility, embryos and EDI: why Canada must take medically assisted reproduction seriously

April 15, 2025

Building trust, building community

MBA graduate, entrepreneur creates safe landing pad for N.L. newcomers

Professor Heather Keller, a professor and the Schlegel Research Chair in Nutrition & Aging at the University of Waterloo and the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, will give the annual Faith Elizabeth Winifred (Rusted) Bayley Nutrition Lecture.

April 14, 2025

Living with dementia

International expert to give public lecture on cognition and nutrition connection