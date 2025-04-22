Greener health care

Campus and Community

By Melissa Ennis

Newfoundland and Labrador’s health-care system has taken a step toward reducing its environmental impact.

Whilst doing so, it has set an example for other Canadian provinces and territories to do the same.

Last December, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services announced it was discontinuing the purchase of desflurane, an anesthetic agent.

It’s a move that aligns with Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society and Choosing Wisely Canada recommendations.

Desflurane is an environmentally harmful anesthetic gas estimated to be 2,500 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. It makes up 80 per cent of the greenhouse gases stemming from anesthetics in the atmosphere.

With equally effective available alternatives that have significantly less impact on the environment, the decision to stop using desflurane was an easy one.

Quality of Care NL, which is housed in Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine, was a catalyst for this move.

The unit worked closely with NL Health Services’ leadership and, specifically, anesthesiology clinical leaders, to make the case for change.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is a leader when it comes to resource stewardship in health care.” — Dr. Krista Mahoney

Dr. Krista Mahoney, Quality of Care NL’s implementation lead and an adjunct instructor in the medicine faculty, says that while the change wasn’t difficult to implement, it will have far-reaching impacts.

“I’ve heard many times from colleagues across Canada that Newfoundland and Labrador is a leader when it comes to resource stewardship in health care, especially via our Choosing Wisely initiatives,” she said. “We hope to help inspire positive change and lead by example with the environmental sustainability work, as well.”

Big impact

The health-care sector is responsible for 4.6 per cent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Recognizing that the effects of climate change impact our general health and well-being, Quality of Care NL is leading a team focused on the environmental sustainability of health care.

The team has connected with NL Health Services to learn about efforts to reduce energy use in its facilities and evaluate the impact of patient meal selection on food waste in Eastern zone facilities.

You can read more about those initiatives in Practice Points Volume 11, and look for the leaf icon to see other projects stemming from the environmental sustainability agenda.

Quality of Care NL

Quality of Care NL is an applied health and social systems research and evaluation program at Memorial University aimed at improving social and health outcomes in the province.

The Choosing Wisely NL campaign has been working to promote Choosing Wisely recommendations and support the health-care system to implement change since 2016.

