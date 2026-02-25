Indigenous verification policy approved

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial took a significant step on its shared path toward truth and reconciliation when its Board of Regents approved an Indigenous Verification Policy on Feb. 25, 2026.

The policy, developed by and with Indigenous communities, affirms that opportunities intended for Indigenous people must be held by Indigenous people, and that the responsibility for determining eligibility for these opportunities lies with recognized Indigenous collectives — not the university.

“The Board is proud to affirm the work of Indigenous leaders and communities who shaped this policy,” said Board of Regents Chair Justin Ladha. “It provides the clarity, integrity and community-based decision-making that our university needs as we continue to strengthen trust and accountability.”

The policy and accompanying procedures were shaped through direction and consultation from more than 15 Indigenous Nations, communities and organizations across the province and country, as well as students, faculty, staff and alumni who identify as Indigenous. Indigenous leaders from Memorial guided the work, grounding the policy and procedures in self-determination and respect for Indigenous rights-holding governing bodies.

“This policy reflects what we aspire to be as a university — principled, accountable and respectful of Indigenous Peoples’ rights,” said President Janet Morrison. “It is one way we are aligning our practices with our values and advancing the work of reconciliation in meaningful, concrete ways.”

Closing the gap

Over the past decade, in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action and sustained Indigenous advocacy, Indigenous‑specific opportunities have expanded across the university. These opportunities include scholarships, bursaries, designated seats in undergraduate and graduate programs, targeted hiring and research funding.

As these opportunities grew, a gap emerged: more programs and supports existed, but there were few rigorous, community‑led processes to clarify for whom these opportunities should be safeguarded.

Across Canada, trust has been strained when institutions have approached questions of Indigenous membership or citizenship in ways that are tokenizing, insufficiently rigorous or overly paternalistic. Universities have responded by developing policies or protocols: 20 Canadian universities — including 14 of 15 universities that make up the U15 Canada (Canada’s leading research universities) — now have policies or protocols in place or under development.

Memorial’s Indigenous Verification Policy affirms the university’s accountability to Indigenous Peoples and demonstrates respect for Indigenous self‑determination at a time when institutions across the country are being called upon to address false claims with clarity and integrity.

“This policy was created by and with Indigenous people and communities, and it places decision-making authority where it belongs — with Indigenous Peoples,” said Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous).

The Indigenous Verification Policy has received support from multiple levels of Indigenous governance, within and outside Newfoundland and Labrador, including the Innu Nation (representing the Innu people of Labrador), Nunatsiavut Government (representing Inuit communities in northern Labrador), Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador Region (representing 43 First Nations communities) and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (representing 53 Inuit communities in Inuit Nunangat).

Multi-year engagement

The policy builds on the extensive engagement that shaped Memorial’s 2021–26 Strategic Framework for Indigenization, which serves as the university’s roadmap for its shared pathway of truth and reconciliation.

That framework was developed through a full year of engagement, including 26 Indigenous community sessions across the province. Through those conversations, Indigenous verification was identified as a need.

The Board of Regents acknowledged the need in 2023 and directed the university to develop a verification policy, which was thereafter led by a working group of Indigenous members of the Memorial community.

Respecting Indigenous self-determination

Indigenous self-determination is the inherent right of Indigenous Peoples worldwide to govern themselves and define their own membership and identity, rather than having outside institutions (like universities) decide who is Indigenous.

The university’s role is to respect Indigenous self‑determination when verification is required and to support the administration of processes, not to make determinations of indigeneity.

Multiple pathways for verification

Indigenous collectives are shaped by diverse histories, legal frameworks and governance structures. That complexity requires care and flexibility, so the policy has multiple pathways to verification — making it one of the most comprehensive sets of verification pathways available across post-secondary institutions in Canada. Under the policy, an applicant will follow one of three verification pathways for membership/citizenship with a recognized Indigenous collective in Canada:

Pathway A requires the applicant to confirm their connection to a recognized Indigenous collective through the submission of primary documentation;

Pathway B requires the applicant to confirm their connection to a recognized Indigenous collective through the submission of secondary documentation;

Pathway C is reserved for specific incidents of displacement resulting from assimilationist policies and practices of colonial institutions.

Recognized Indigenous collectives are those that are federally recognized within the meaning of section 35 of the Canadian Constitution or are recognized by their federally recognized neighbours.

The policy is not retroactive and will apply only to Indigenous-specific opportunities moving forward.

Unit‑level planning is underway to ensure the policy is implemented thoughtfully and in phases with clear guidance, timelines and supports. No one is expected to navigate the process alone, and questions will be addressed respectfully as the policy comes into effect.

“We know identity is deeply personal and are committed to supporting every member of our community with compassion and care,” said Dr. Morrison. “This policy strengthens our accountability to Indigenous Peoples while ensuring that Indigenous-specific opportunities are administered with integrity.”

Resources available

While this policy is critical to protecting Indigenous-specific opportunities at Memorial, we recognize it is a difficult topic for many in our community. If anyone is negatively impacted by this work, you are encouraged to seek support.

There are a number of resources available:

Faculty and staff, including Indigenous mental health support

Call 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or connect to the online Hope for Wellness chat

Available 24/7 to First Nations, Inuit and M é tis Peoples seeking emotional support, crisis intervention or referrals to community-based services

Support is available in English and French and, by request, in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut

The approved policy is available online.

The Indigenous Verification Policy is part of Memorial’s ongoing commitment to listen, learn and adjust. Feedback will continue to inform how the policy is applied, ensuring it remains fair, respectful and aligned with its purpose.

“Our Indigenous Verification Policy reflects this commitment by addressing a complex issue directly and aligning institutional practices with the values of respect, clarity and community authority,” said Dr. Morrison. “Through Evolve, Memorial is choosing to lead by addressing complex issues head‑on and acting in the long‑term interests of the university.”