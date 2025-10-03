It’s back!

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

This year marks Memorial University’s 100th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than with the return of I ♥ MUNdays?

This much-loved tradition once brought students, faculty, staff, retirees and alumni together for a week of spirit and community.

This month, the celebration returns to spark pride, build connections and give you plenty of excuses to have fun.

From Oct. 6-17, check out the full I ♥ MUNdays event listings. You’ll be sure to find fun offerings that match your school spirit!

Don’t forget! Some events require registration, so be sure to sign up.

And check here for events at the Marine Institute!

Farm Fun Day

Saturday, Oct. 4

Celebrate all things agriculture at the Pye Farm in Happy Valley-Goose Bay!

Aldercroft Farm will once again be bringing their fan-favourite Highland cattle. Sweet Valley Meadows Farm will be there with delicious Labrador honey. Black Spruce Company and all of your other favourites from the Community Outdoor Market will be there with all the best fall goodies!

Plus, support community fundraisers for the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA, Valley Danceworks Inc., Faculty of Nursing, Memorial University Labrador Campus graduating Classes of 2026-29 and the Labrador Friendship Centre’s Community Food Bank.

To support all vendors, please bring both cash and debit/credit.

Admission: free with a food or monetary donation to the Community Food Bank.

Come celebrate farming, food, and fall fun with us. There’s something for the whole family!

Time: 12-4 p.m. (no early entry, sorry)

Location: Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems, 80 Mud Lake Rd., Happy Valley-Goose Bay

MUNdays Meetups

Monday, Oct. 6 and Monday, Oct. 13

Looking for a place to connect with peers, ask questions about careers, learn how to get involved or navigate your time at Memorial? Join MUNdays Meetups this semester for games, music and more. We have the vibes to make you feel at home.

Time: TBD

Location: University Centre, third floor, outside The Landing, St. John’s campus

Registration not required.

I ♥ MUNdays Merch Monday

Monday, Oct. 6

Kick off I ♥ MUNdays and grab your Memorial merch with special offers at the Memorial University Bookstore. Get a limited issue I ♥ MUNdays T-shirt for just $9.99 plus tax and enjoy 20 per cent off all other clothing, including previously reduced items. Find your favourite item and show your Memorial pride! Discount may not be combined with other coupons or offers.

Time: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial University bookstore, University Centre, room 2006, St. John’s campus

Third annual Forum on Indigenization and Reconciliation at Memorial

Monday, Oct. 6 to Thursday, Oct. 9

Faculty, staff and students on all campuses are invited to participate in this internal forum and engage with the Office of Indigenous Affairs in conversations around the Strategic Framework for Indigenization, our respective roles in reconciliation and some of the work that has been underway here at Memorial in years past, currently and plans for moving forward with this important work.

This event provides a platform to engage the university community on its progress in meeting recommendations in the Strategic Framework for Indigenization and is an opportunity to bring Indigenous ways of learning, knowing and being into university spaces and practices.

Learn more and register for this virtual event.

Alumni Tribute Awards

Thursday, Oct. 8

The annual Alumni Tribute Awards recognize alumni who have achieved distinction in their chosen fields, are committed to their alma mater, have made outstanding contributions to communities and excelled in their careers.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Signal Hill campus, St. John’s

Learn more and purchase tickets.

Residence Open Mic Night — 100th Anniversary Edition

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Memorial Residence will be holding an Open Mic Night for students, staff and faculty in Hatcher House. There will be live music and free fun games throughout the night. Bring a friend and meet peers from on and off campus. Performers who are interested in playing can sign up here with your name, email and instrument to register to play. Try the Late Night Eats, an on-campus food establishment that is open to everybody from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.!

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Hatcher West, first floor, Hatcher House (main floor, right side of building), St. John’s campus

Registration optional; registration for performers is required, sign up here.

Sea-Hawks Fall Classic

Thursday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 13

The Memorial Sea-Hawks men’s basketball team will host Brandon University and Laurentian University in preseason action from Oct 9-13. Come cheer on the home team!

Oct. 9 vs. Brandon at 7 p.m. (Field House)

Oct. 10 vs. Brandon at 8 p.m. (Field House)

Oct. 12 vs. Laurentian at 3 p.m. (Field House)

Oct. 13 vs. Laurentian at 1 p.m. (Physical Education gym)

For more information, follow the Memorial Sea-Hawks on Instagram.

Newfoundland Regiment vs. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Friday, Oct. 10

Grab your scarf and meet us at the rink to watch our province’s newest QMJHL hockey team the Newfoundland Regiment go head-to-head with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Rooted in our proud history, the name Newfoundland Regiment honours the service members of one of Canada’s oldest regiments. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic moment. Join alumni, students, faculty, staff, retirees and friends of Memorial as we celebrate both our centennial and the inaugural season of the Newfoundland Regiment hockey team.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mary Brown’s Centre, St. John’s

Don’t miss out! Grab your tickets now.

Show Your Memorial Pride Friday

Friday, Oct. 10

Show your Memorial pride! Join us at the Queen Elizabeth II Library from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and strike a pose with our innovative green screen. Choose from custom I ❤ MUNdays backgrounds, throw on your favourite Memorial merch and share your university pride on social media. Don’t forget to tag #MemorialU100! No Memorial merch? No problem! Bookstore staff will be onsite with a pop-up shop featuring a selection of Memorial clothing.

RBC Race for Kids

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lace up your sneakers and join the first in-person RBC Race for the Kids in Newfoundland and Labrador! Head to Bowring Park in St. John’s or in your own community, where participants of all ages will walk, run or roll in support of children, youth and families in our province. Together, we’re raising funds for vital community and mental health programs and life-changing resources at the Janeway Hospital.

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Bowring Park, St. John’s

Register as small teams or one big group.

Make Midterm Matter

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Make your midterm matter! Get involved, expand your horizons and make a difference. Join us for a fun-filled day of volunteering, making friends and positively impacting your community.

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: University Centre, third floor, outside The Landing, St. John’s campus

Sign up on the Make Midterm Matter page.

Memorial University of Newfoundland Pensioners’ Association 40th Anniversary Celebration

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Approximately 150 MUNPA members and guests will be in attendance to enjoy well-known N.L. singer and actor Petrina Bromley, who will be providing the entertainment for this anniversary gathering. The MUNPA groups will have members available to showcase their activities and accept new members. In-person registration is now closed.

Time: 2-4:15 p.m.

Location: Signal Hill Campus, St. John’s

If you have any questions, please email munpaevents@mun.ca.

Fall convocation

Thursday, Oct. 16

Approximately 900 degrees will be awarded to Memorial’s newest alumni during three ceremonies of fall convocation on St. John’s campus. The 10 a.m. ceremony will see Dr. Janet Morrison officially installed as Memorial’s 16th president and vice-chancellor. At 3 p.m., Dr. Jennifer Lokash will be officially installed as Memorial’s provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor. An honorary doctorate of laws will be awarded to Dr. C. Carney Strange.

Time: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Location: Arts and Culture Centre, St. John’s

Learn more.

I ❤ MUNdays Pancake Breakfast 100th Anniversary Edition

Friday, Oct. 17

Start your day with pancakes and Memorial pride at this special 100th anniversary edition breakfast, supported by Student Residences and Ancillary Operations, Lighthouse Hospitality and Memorial’s 100th Anniversary Project Office.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required (except residence students with meal plans, who do not need to register).

In the spirit of community and giving, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Campus Food Bank or make a contribution to the Memorial 100 Scholarships: give online. Cash donations are welcomed and tax receipts are available upon request.

Two seatings: 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Location: Main dining hall, R. Gushue Dining Hall, St. John’s campus

Faculty, staff, retirees and students are invited. Please register in advance.