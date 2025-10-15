‘It’s what you make it’

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Lisa Pendergast

If Chidinma Okpalaeke could share one piece of advice with future Memorial students, it would be that your university experience is what you make it.

Ms. Okpalaeke has lived by that advice, engaging in a variety of student activities from campus employment and volunteerism to mentorship and innovation.

She even helped pitch an AI innovation at the Mel Woodward Cup and participated in the inaugural cohort of the award-winning Limitless Leadership Program.

“My name is Chidinma, which means ‘God is good,’” she said. “I believe my name perfectly summarizes my life and university experience. I’ve enjoyed my undergraduate years so much.”

Academic achievements

Ms. Okpalaeke moved from Lagos, Nigeria, to residence on Memorial’s St. John’s campus to complete a bachelor of arts degree in political science.

She has been named to the Dean’s List and earned several scholarships.

Her coursework deepened her interests in leadership, governance and innovation.

This led to experiences such as the 2025 Mel Woodward Cup, organized by the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the business community.

“My goal is to become a lawyer one day.” — Chidinma Okpalaeke

The pitch competition aims to foster high-potential student-led start-ups at Memorial.

Ms. Okpalaeke’s team placed in the top five with Notable, an AI agent that records, summarizes and extracts action items from meetings, helping teams and professionals stay organized.

Her role on the team was chief marketer.

The Memorial community

Beyond academics, Ms. Okpalaeke immersed herself in campus life and employment.

She worked as a student leader with the Student Experience Office, planning and delivering Welcome Week activities for new students.

“I loved that office,” she said. “They do so much important work in supporting students. I’m really grateful for their help and the opportunities they provided. My MUCEP jobs and research jobs have been the best jobs I have ever had.”

Ms. Okpalaeke also participated in the Limitless Leadership Program, an accelerated initiative designed for high-potential undergraduate women to develop leadership skills through workshops, networking, coaching and a leadership project.

“Limitless taught me to maintain confidence, networking tips and the program connects you with amazing people. It’s a real gem!”

These are just a few of the experiences Ms. Okpalaeke points to as highlights of her time at Memorial, but what made them all so special were her friends, she says.

“Jenny, Jess, Rachel and Tisha — they have truly made my time here special. They’ve been my family away from home.”

What’s next

Ms. Okpalaeke will attend her convocation ceremony on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

She has already started her master’s degree in political science at Memorial.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter,” she said. “My goal is to become a lawyer one day. This graduation means so much to me; it represents years of growth, perseverance and faith.”