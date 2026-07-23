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Leadership appointment

Executive director of development and alumni engagement named

Campus and Community

July 23, 2026

By Memorial University

Dr. Janet Morrison is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer O’Neill as Memorial University’s executive director of the Office of Development and Alumni Engagement, effective July 20.

Jennifer O’Neill is the executive director of the Office of Development and Alumni Engagement.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

“Jennifer is a valued and trusted colleague who has effectively propelled our work in advancement, fundraising and donor relations,” said President Morrison. “I am excited to continue drawing on her expertise and experience to connect alumni, donors and community partners with opportunities that support academic excellence, research and the student experience. This is critical to advancing Memorial’s priorities and securing a sustainable future for our university.”

Ms. O’Neill brings more than 20 years of experience in fundraising, alumni engagement and campaign leadership within complex academic environments.

Since April 2025, she has served as interim executive director of the Office of Development and Alumni Engagement, providing strategic leadership and helping further Memorial’s mission.

Background

A proud Memorial alumna, Ms. O’Neill earned a bachelor of music degree from Memorial University, a master of music degree from the University of Calgary and a master of business administration degree from the University of Southern Indiana. She is also a certified fundraising executive.

On behalf of the Memorial University community, President Morrison congratulates Ms. O’Neill on her appointment and wishes her continued success in this important leadership role.

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