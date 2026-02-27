Leadership updates

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

I am writing to inform the Memorial community of leadership appointments approved by the Board of Regents at its February meeting.

On Jan. 13, following from my commitment to review the university’s executive leadership structure, the Board announced its approval of a streamlined, pan-university structure that reduced the number of vice-presidents from seven to three, with dedicated campus leadership vested in three deputy provost roles. These are senior leadership positions with strategic management responsibility that report directly to the provost.

The deputy provost and dean of graduate studies replaces the associate vice-president (academic) and dean of graduate studies role, which will be eliminated effective Feb. 28, 2026. Dr. Amy Warren, who was appointed associate vice-president and dean of graduate studies for a five-year term in December 2023 after a robust search process, has been appointed deputy provost and dean of graduate studies effective March 1, 2026, until Dec. 7, 2028, which marks the completion of her original term appointment.

Dr. Ken Jacobsen has been appointed interim deputy provost (Grenfell and Labrador campuses), effective March 1, 2026. This position replaces the vice-president (Grenfell Campus) role and Dr. Jacobsen will serve in it for one year or until the completion of the search for the five-year term appointment of a deputy provost, whichever occurs first.

Dr. Paul Brett has been appointed interim deputy provost (Marine Institute) and executive director (professional and continuing education) effective March 1, 2026. This role replaces the vice-president (Marine Institute) position. Dr. Brett will serve in the role for one year or upon the completion of the search for the five-year term appointment, whichever occurs first.

The provost has started the searches for the two full-term deputy provost roles at Grenfell and Labrador campuses and Marine Institute and professional and continuing education. The search committees have been reconstituted, and initial meetings are taking place. Next steps will involve consultation with the university community to inform the position descriptions. Progress updates will be shared via Newsline.

I am also pleased to share that Catharyn Andersen has been appointed special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs on a permanent full-time basis, effective March 1. This essential leadership role replaces the vice-president (Indigenous) position. This ensures the priorities of Indigenous students, faculty and staff at Memorial and the communities in which we operate are firmly anchored within the president’s office. As previously stated, the work administered by the Office of Indigenous Affairs, including the resources and funding that support it, remain unchanged.



I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to these campus leaders for their steadfast commitment to our university. Through collaboration and a shared commitment to Memorial’s mission, we will continue to navigate this transition with thoughtfulness and transparency.