Campus and Community

Memorial University was founded as a living memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War.

As time passed, the university was rededicated to memorialize those who served in the Second World War and subsequent conflicts.

As Memorial marks 100 years as a living memorial in 2025, in collaboration with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, there will be a panel discussion and tour on Saturday, April 26, on the St. John’s campus.

Everyone is invited to attend.

The event, titled Living Memorial: Memorial University and the Meaning of Remembrance, will reflect on how remembrance has shaped our identity, what it looks like in today’s world and how it will continue to evolve in the future.

“Memorial University has a unique position and responsibility because it was created as a living memorial,” noted Earl Ludlow, Memorial’s chancellor. “The sacrifices of our people should serve as inspiration for the students, faculty and staff of today to strive for excellence and to give back to society. My hope is that the university community sees our role as a living memorial role to help build our next 100 years as a university that serves this province and beyond.”

The evolution of commemoration

The 100th-anniversary event will bring together speakers from various backgrounds to explore the significance of remembrance through shared stories, historical reflection and discussions on the evolving nature of commemoration and consider how Memorial continues to uphold its obligations to both the past and the future.

The panel discussion will take place on the St. John’s campus in the Bruneau Centre for Innovation (room IIC-2001) from 1:15-2:30 p.m., followed by the tour from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Queen Elizabeth II Library.

The panel discussion will also be live-streamed here.

The tour will focus on items from the Archives and Special Collections as well as the Centre for Newfoundland Studies related to First World War artifacts and holdings. Refreshments will be served.

Everyone is invited to attend. However, registration is required.

Parking will be available in lot 17 and lot 18. Find the parking map here.

For more information on other events taking place to mark Memorial’s 100th anniversary, please visit the centennial website.