Op-ed: Drs. TA Loeffler and Katie Wadden

By Dr. TA Loeffler and Dr. Katie Wadden

The third in a series authored by Memorial University faculty members on the value and importance of diversity, equity and inclusion policies to build a more just society. Check back next Thursday for Dr. Ashlyn Swift-Gallant’s op-ed.

“Where do you belong?”

It’s a common question Newfoundlanders and Labradorians ask.

We ask because our sense of belonging to this place is strong.

Empowered and supported

A stronger sense of belonging is linked to better overall health, impacting both self-perceived well-being and objective health outcomes, such as chronic disease rates.

Imagine this: a first-year Memorial University student realizes she needs a stress-relieving outlet to balance the demands of her coursework and what feels like an insurmountable level of anxiety that never leaves her chest.

When she sees an Instagram post about a women-only beginner hockey league, she registers quickly and cobbles together gear.

Stepping tentatively into the dressing room, she knows immediately she’s found what she needs.

“Many of us can relate to the power of social connection through outdoor recreation and sport.”

Surrounded by players like her, our hypothetical Memorial student feels empowered to risk learning a new physical activity in a supportive environment.

This empowerment derives from the sense of belonging we derive from the collective, as described in a report from the Community Foundations of Canada.

In that fledgling group of women hockey players, she found belonging — to a community, to a sport, to a place, to herself.

Unbeknownst to that student, if she lived in the current U.S., this (and many other) life-giving opportunities could be written out of existence with the stroke of a presidential pen.

President Trump has issued countless executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the public and private sectors with far-reaching and devastating consequences.

For decades, DEI initiatives have helped provide access to Indigenous, racialized, gender-diverse, neurodiverse, people living with disabilities and other equity-deserving communities in spaces where they once felt they didn’t belong.

Many of us can relate to the power of social connection through outdoor recreation and sport — rec hockey nights, women’s only fitness classes, LGBTQ+ curling groups, body-positive hiking groups and beyond.

Participating with others with shared lived experiences helps break down multitudinous barriers.

However, throughout these recent turbulent times, we realized that some people may have a limited understanding of the broad scope of DEI initiatives and policies and the tremendous societal benefits that come from them.

DEI here at home

For example, would you consider the recent Kelly’s Brook Multi-Use Trail development in St. John’s, a DEI initiative?

Though not framed by the City of St. John’s in that way, it most certainly is.

By providing a wide, asphalt corridor that is well-lit and snow-cleared, the city has provided increased and safer access to the outdoors and physical activity for seniors, people with disabilities, children learning to ride bikes, families with strollers, people who use mobility aids and people forced or choosing to use active transportation to commute.

“We celebrate not just because a person who uses a wheelchair can roll independently down to the saltwater, but because everyone now has an easier path.”

In Newfoundland and Labrador, it has been said that a rising tide floats all boats.

This saying is an analogy to the DEI impacts from the Kelly’s Brook infrastructure project.

Many callers to local radio programs decry this type of infrastructure spending or specializing programming, saying, “How does this benefit me?”

Perhaps they don’t know that the cost of physical inactivity is estimated to be $3.9 billion in Canada or they haven’t seen the evidence that such spending results in more inclusive communities, reduced health-care costs, cleaner air quality and improved health and social outcomes.

When Newfoundland and Labrador communities receive DEI grants to place access mats on their sandy beaches, we celebrate not jusst because a person who uses a wheelchair can roll independently down to the saltwater, but because everyone now has an easier path.

Lift all our boats

As proponents of physical activity and outdoor recreation, we are aghast at the ease and pace the U.S. government is dismantling DEI programs.

Tommy Douglas, in advocating for universal health care in Canada, emphasized the importance of society as a whole caring for its citizens, especially those marginalized and seeking equity.

DEI programs are part of that care.

They provide access which, in turn, facilitates belonging and well-being.

Ideally, we would all contribute to the tides that lift all boats and walk the many trails that lead us to a more inclusive and equitable future.