Op-ed: Julianna Brinston and Keona Russell

Campus and Community

By Julianna Brinston and Keona Russell

The urban Indigenous community in St. John’s is one that is diverse and growing.

Broad census metropolitan data tells us that the number of Indigenous Peoples living in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city has risen to approximately 7,000, from 3,580 in 2021.

While the median age of St. John’s Indigenous residents is 31, compared to 42 for non-Indigenous residents, the Indigenous population continues to report higher rates of chronic disease and poorer health outcomes and access overall.

But why?

The answer is rooted deeply in centuries of colonialism and structural violence.

For many Indigenous patients, the barriers feel obvious, but more often than not it’s the smallest cuts that bleed the most; microaggressions and whispers behind the curtain in emergency rooms are signals to a patient that they are being judged even before they can even be heard.

Compounding this lies in the bureaucratic obscurity of the present frameworks that serve the Indigenous population.

There exist federally funded programs that cover some services for status First Nations and Inuit peoples, but ambiguity within the system fosters weak co-ordination among services, leaving patients to navigate a disorienting web of eligibility criteria and limitations in coverage.

This fragmented model of care is just another immense barrier that Indigenous individuals face when accessing what should be a human right, culturally safe care.

Why First Light Indigenous Health Clinic is a strategic solution

The proposed First Light Indigenous Health Clinic in St. John’s aims to address the broader context of life, beyond that of the presenting health complaint.

Wraparound services aim to address housing needs and other social determinants of health, while working with patients in a culturally safe and trauma-informed manner.

Health-care disparities carry a human and fiscal cost.

Avoidable hospitalizations due to physical or mental illness, exacerbated by a lack of preventative care, has a cost that is projected to be between $988,000 and $1.52 million.

“An Indigenous patient may arrive at a clinic already wondering whether they will be believed, understood or treated with respect.”

These figures come just from physical illness, with the cost of mental health and addictions services weighing heavily, as well.

These services go beyond the need for checks and balances.

The NL Health Accord clearly outlines a commitment to fostering strong relationships with Indigenous communities and improving access to culturally appropriate services.

Support for this initiative would show the clear translation of written promises, to real change.

Current gaps in the system

The gaps in Newfoundland and Labrador’s health-care system are not abstract; they are felt every day by Indigenous people trying to access care.

For many, seeking medical help means navigating a system that can feel unfamiliar or unwelcoming.

An Indigenous patient may arrive at a clinic already wondering whether they will be believed, understood or treated with respect.

Something as simple as explaining family history, cultural practices or past experiences with colonial health systems can become difficult when providers lack the context to understand them.

Nearly one in four Indigenous adults in Canada report experiencing racism or discrimination in health care within the past year, directly affecting trust and care-seeking.

“It reflects a system that was never designed with urban Indigenous communities in mind.”

These experiences reflect broader systemic inequities embedded within the health-care system.

Jurisdictional fragmentation between federal and provincial systems further compounds these barriers.

Status-based eligibility, non-insured health benefits and unclear responsibilities disproportionately affect Métis, non-status and mixed-heritage individuals.

The result is delay, disengagement and preventable deterioration of health.

This is not simply a matter of individuals struggling to navigate the system.

It reflects a system that was never designed with urban Indigenous communities in mind.

A focused solution for Indigenous health equity

Reconciliation requires more than acknowledgement; it requires meaningful change in how health care is delivered.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action explicitly link Indigenous health inequities to colonial policies and call for measurable progress in closing these gaps.

An urban Indigenous health clinic in St. John’s would be a concrete way to put those commitments into practice.

Across Canada, Indigenous-led clinics are showing what a different model of care can look like.

These spaces bring together primary care, traditional healing, elders and social supports, creating environments where Indigenous patients feel seen, respected and safe accessing care.

Maintaining inequity also carries a measurable cost.

Conservative estimates suggest that gaps in primary care access for urban Indigenous people in St. John’s cost at least $2.3 million annually in direct health-care expenditures alone.

Redirecting even a portion of those resources toward prevention and community-led care could transform both health outcomes and the health-care system itself.

Urban Indigenous people in St. John’s deserve health care that reflects their realities and removes the barriers that currently stand in the way.

The need is clear. The evidence is clear. The Calls to Action are clear.

Together, we can take the next step toward meaningful health equity.