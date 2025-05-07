Open for submissions

 Go to page content

Applications due June 16 for institutional conference fund

Campus and Community

May 7, 2025

By Jeff Green

Members of the university community are invited to submit applications for Memorial’s Conference Fund.

Applications are due Monday, June 16.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund provides funding for conferences, workshops or seminars that are hosted or co-hosted by Memorial.

Please note that the fund does not provide financial support for employees to travel to such events.

The fund allocates a total of $50,000 annually over three calls, providing one-time support of regular conferences and is intended to support small- to medium-scale events.

Terms of reference, including guidelines for applications, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

Applications to the Conference Fund must be submitted electronically.

Upcoming deadline

Those interested in applying have until Monday, June 16, to submit applications.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if your unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these applications.

Applicants can learn more about the innovative and safe convening options offered by Conference and Event Services on its website. Its staff can provide advice and support for those planning in-person or remote events, as well as options for on-site/hybrid meetings.

Normally applications for the Cross Campus Initiatives Fund are also due at this time however its eligibility criteria are currently being reviewed. An announcement regarding the call for submissions for that fund will be made at a later date.

The offices of the Vice-President (Research), Vice-President (Academic), Vice-President (Marine Institute) and Vice-President (Grenfell Campus) support both funds.

Memorial issues a call for applications three times per academic year (October, February and June).

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

