By Susan White

A product of Memorial’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is now one of its leaders.

Jason Trask (B.Comm.(Co-op.)’93) began his stint as director of the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship in October after previously serving as its entrepreneur-in-residence.

In that role, which he held from 2017-22, he mentored nearly 400 students, including the founders of CoLab, which recently closed $100 million (CAD) in series C funding, and BreathSuite, which launched a $1.8-million AI project in 2024 to optimize its technologies and processes for people with respiratory illnesses.

These are just two examples of the impact Mr. Trask thinks the centre can have on the province.

“I believe that the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship will develop a greater number of capable student entrepreneurs that will lead the next wave of innovation and corporate growth in the province,” he said.

Entrepreneurial experience

A serial entrepreneur himself, Mr. Trask started his first company selling comic books when he was 15.

By the time he joined Memorial as a student, he was on his third company, running it throughout university and using the profits to pay for his education.

“The Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship will run towards the chaos, and entrepreneurial students at Memorial will benefit from it.” — Jason Trask

As a student, he also co-founded a tech company that used AI to drive the advertising platform of its online social platform before either AI or social networking were the norm. That company later pivoted to focus on a corporate communications solution and was renamed TwoLofts.

Mr. Trask spent the work terms for his program developing TwoLofts, and eventually hired other co-operative education students to do the same. He worked his way through the entrepreneurial supports then available at Memorial, including Genesis, before TwoLofts was acquired in 2003.

He’s since developed and sold companies in real estate, senior care, human resources, financial services and environmental sustainability.

He also served as a consultant for techNL to drive the launch of Newfoundland and Labrador’s first innovation centre.

‘Ideal conditions’

Much has changed since his last stint at the centre.

Tariffs, unstable markets, new technologies and political upheaval have created unique challenges for local entrepreneurs.

“[Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are] as smart, innovative and capable as anyone — anywhere.” — Jason Trask

But Mr. Trask notes that greater global challenges often renew support for local entrepreneurship and initiatives.

“Chaos creates opportunities,” he said. “The combination of chaos, combined with unity and a renewed interest in economic self-determination, has created ideal conditions for the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship to thrive like never before.”

He notes technology innovations like generative AI combined with geo-political uncertainty are “fundamentally changing the game” across all industries.

“The Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship will run towards the chaos, and entrepreneurial students at Memorial will benefit from it,” he said.

First decade

The centre is marking its 10th year in 2025-2026.

In that time, it has grown from an initial intake of 20 students in 2017 to now providing programming to more than 300 students each year.

Startup companies supported by the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship have raised over $100 million and have created more than 200 jobs in the province since 2016.

The centre was twice named one of the top five emerging entrepreneurship centres in the world in 2019 and 2020 by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centres.

“I’ve always thought that Newfoundland and Labrador punched below its weight in certain areas,” Mr. Trask said. “But really, we’re as smart, innovative and capable as anyone — anywhere.”

Mr. Trask is currently consulting with stakeholders before determining strategic priorities for the centre in the coming years, but he said, “The Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship’s next chapter will be ambitious, inclusive and global.”