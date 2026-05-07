Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University ranks among the country’s top 15 universities for business and economics, and second in Atlantic Canada, according to Times Higher Education 2026.

Memorial also tops the list for research quality performance in the field.

In recent rankings by Times Higher Ed, Memorial earned a place among the best business and economic programming in the country.

The Times Higher Education Subject Rankings: Business Schools in Canada evaluate teaching, research and international outlook. Memorial is ranked second-highest for all Atlantic Canadian universities.

“Our business programs prepare students to lead, create and make an impact across all sectors of the economy,” said Dr. Travor Brown, dean of the Faculty of Business Administration. “This recognition speaks to the quality of our programs and reflects our commitment to high-impact teaching, innovative research and meaningful engagement with business and community partners. We are proud to see the strong learning environment we have created recognized.”

Memorial offers business education through a variety of learning environments, from its vibrant, metropolitan campus in St. John’s to the connected, rural setting of Grenfell Campus, as well as through flexible online learning options.

“The breadth of business and economics education offerings at Memorial, across multiple campuses and modes of delivery, provides students with flexibility and choice,” said Dr. Julie Pitcher-Giles, interim dean, School of Arts and Social Science, Grenfell Campus. “Pursuing a degree in the high-demand fields of business and economics is a smart investment in the future, especially when paired with Memorial’s affordable tuition and diverse learning environments.”

Memorial University has diverse business offerings, many of which can be found below. Explore them all!

St. John’s campus

Grenfell Campus