Campus and Community

By Memorial University

At its meeting on Feb. 25, the Board of Regents approved Memorial University’s new statement on neutrality, which is available here.

The statement was first considered by the Board in December 2025 but was deferred for decision because there were no student representatives on the Board of Regents at that time. The statement ensures that the university, as an institution, does not take positions on current issues, but rather celebrates diversity, encourages open discourse and respects independent viewpoints.

The spirit of the statement was informed by the Kalven Report (1967) from the University of Chicago, which continues to serve as a key policy document and guiding principle for other academic institutions; and The Case for Institutional Neutrality at Canadian Universities. It mirrors practices at other universities in Canada.

Specifically, university officers — defined as the president, vice-presidents, provost, chancellor, chair of the Board of Regents and their official delegates, as well as any individual authorized to speak on behalf of the institution — will remain neutral when asked for the university’s position on a given issue.

This principle on institutional neutrality does not apply to students, faculty, staff, academic units or external guests, nor does it prevent Memorial from facilitating or hosting diverse viewpoints. It also does not override the protections of academic freedom outlined in collective agreements, which take precedence in case of conflict.

While this statement enables Memorial to support differing opinions and viewpoints on challenging topics, the university remains committed to tangibly supporting members of its community who are affected by local, national or international issues. Academic accommodations and emergency financial support, mental health and well-being resources, and other supports are available in times of need.