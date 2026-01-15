Stellar leaders

Campus and Community

By Daniel Ferguson

It’s impossible to talk about Memorial University’s global impact without mentioning our alumni.

The Memorial community has transformed a century-old promise into the university we know today: a place that nurtures dreams, fuels passions and creates a better future.

Recently, four members of our community received national honours exemplifying that promise: Mark Dobbin, Dr. Brendan Paddick, Dr. Proton Rahman and Roger Lewis were named as members of the Order of Canada.

The honour recognizes the recipients’ philanthropy, community service and public health innovations and the profound impact all four have had not only on Memorial University, but on a national and global scale.

“The Order of Canada is one of the greatest honours conferred on private citizens,” said President Janet Morrison. “It recognizes the extraordinary contributions of Mark, Brendan, Proton and Roger to Canadian society. It also shines a light on how alumni continue to make Memorial University an incredible place to pursue education and research. On behalf of our entire learning community, I’ve extended my heartfelt congratulations to each of them.”

Dr. Proton Rahman

Dr. Proton Rahman (MD’90) is a rheumatologist and professor of medicine in Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine, where he started his medical career as a student, graduating with a medical degree followed by a postgraduate residency in internal medicine.

After completing subspeciality training and a fellowship in rheumatology as well as graduate training in genetic epidemiology at the University of Toronto, Dr. Rahman returned to join Memorial’s medical school in 1999.

As a provincial consultant, he played a key role in Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 response.

He is also a widely recognized expert in genomics and has made important contributions to arthritis care, including treatments for active psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis.

His work in genealogy is especially notable. He created the Newfoundland Genealogy Database, which is used to track genetic diseases over generations.

Among his many accolades is inclusion in the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, which Dr. Rahman received in 2022 for his contributions to public health.

Mark Dobbin

Mark Dobbin, an alumnus of Memorial University (B.Comm.(Co-op.)’81), is an investor and champion of entrepreneurship.

Mr. Dobbin founded Killick Capital Inc. as a platform to invest in the aerospace sector, as well as several other ventures across Atlantic Canada.

He served as chair of the CHC Helicopter Corporation from 2006-08, following several years as chair and CEO of Vector Aerospace Corporation.

In his support of Memorial University, Mr. Dobbin has played important advisory roles with several groups and was key to the establishment of the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Dobbin’s philanthropy made it possible for Memorial to suspend the blue whale skeleton now known as Altum in the Core Science Facility atrium at Memorial.

He also established the Mark Dobbin Memorial University Creative Destruction Lab Term Fund, which supports the participation of Memorial faculty and students in the Creative Destruction Lab Atlantic competition.

In 2016, Mr. Dobbin was named Memorial University’s Alumnus of the Year.

Dr. Brendan Paddick

Dr. Brendan Paddick holds a Memorial University honorary degree (LLD’25) and is a two-time Memorial alumnus with a B.Comm.(Co-op.) (’86) and MBA (’94).

Dr. Paddick has also served on Memorial’s Board of Regents and Genesis’ board of directors.

He is currently CEO of Columbus Capital, a private equity firm with investments in telecom, software development, energy and digital health.

Dr. Paddick chairs the board of MDA Space, specializing in satellite systems, robotics and space operations, famous for the Canadarm system used on NASA shuttle missions.

He is a generous supporter of many causes throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, including the Rainbow Riders and the Lionel Kelland Hospice.

He established the Carol Anne Paddick School of Nursing Entrance Bursary.

He was named the Faculty of Business Administration’s 2001 Alumnus of the Year and Memorial University’s 2013 Alumnus of the Year.

Dr. Paddick was inducted into the Junior Achievement Newfoundland and Labrador Business Hall of Fame in 2018 and was included in Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2000.

Roger Lewis

Roger Lewis, a graduate of Memorial’s Master of Arts in Archaeology Program (’07), is a member of the Sɨkɨpne’katik First Nation and Keptin of the Grand Council of Mi’kmaq.

He is a former curator of Mi’kmaw cultural heritage at the Nova Scotia Museum and currently serves as director of consultation with the Sɨkɨpne’katik Governance Initiative.

Mr. Lewis has particular expertise in the Mi’kmaq craft of porcupine quill decoration on birch bark.

In 2022, Mr. Lewis received an honorary doctorate from St. Mary’s University.

He received the Order of Canada in recognition of his contributions and leadership in the preservation, interpretation and promotion of Mi’kmaw archaeology and cultural heritage.