Sun smart, skin smart

By Kelly Foss

Did you know that dermatologists recommend you wear sunscreen every day, in all seasons? On overcast days, too?

Third-year medical student Parsa Abdi does.

Mr. Abdi has prioritized sun safety at Memorial, so much so that the university has become the first Canadian university recognized by the U.S. National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention.

The organization presented a platinum-level Skin Smart Campus Award to the university for its commitment to ensuring the well-being of the campus community through a safe and healthy learning and living environment.

“There’s a common misconception that, because N.L. doesn’t get as much sun as other places, we don’t need to be sun safe.” — Parsa Abdi

As part of the initiative, Memorial pledged to keep indoor tanning devices off campus and out of all affiliated buildings, while actively promoting skin cancer prevention and UV safety education.

Common misconception

Mr. Abdi spearheaded the initiative to join the Skin Smart Campus Program.

“There’s a common misconception that, because Newfoundland and Labrador doesn’t get as much sun as other places, we don’t need to be sun safe,” he said. “But that is far from the truth. UV rays are still harmful even on cloudy days. Our goal is to debunk these myths and raise awareness of the real risks of UV exposure.”

As part of the effort, Mr. Abdi founded the SunSafe Memorial Club and developed educational web pages to provide essential information on skin cancer prevention.

The resources are designed to inform students, faculty and staff about the dangers of UV exposure and the importance of regular skin checks.

“Education is key to prevention,” said Mr. Abdi. “We want our community to be proactive about their skin health.”

Collaborative effort

The initiative was a collaborative effort involving key stakeholders at and beyond Memorial University.

Mr. Abdi worked closely with Memorial’s environmental health and safety team and the students’ union; IMPACT Melanoma; SunStationUSA; and the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund.

The partnerships have been instrumental in providing education and resources to the campus community.

“Collaborating with these dedicated groups has amplified our impact, ensuring our message reaches a wider audience and that our efforts are sustainable,” he said.

Greg McDougall, the university’s chief risk officer, says his office is proud to support a student-led initiative and for Memorial to receive the certification.

“Research by our own faculty has shown cutaneous malignant melanoma is increasing at a faster rate in eastern N.L. than in any other region in Canada.” — Dr. Dolores McKeen

He says UV exposure has the potential to impact staff, faculty and students while learning or conducting research.

“Memorial University is deeply embedded in Arctic and ocean studies, which are environments with high UV exposure,” Mr. McDougall said.”We know many activities in the field or on the water require proper education and risk mitigation to manage the hazards of the sun, especially over long periods. This program helps bring important awareness to a serious health risk and will help staff, faculty and students be safer.”

Dr. Dolores McKeen, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Memorial, says the Faculty of Medicine is committed to improving the health and well-being of people locally and globally, including faculty, staff, learners and visitors at Memorial University.

“Skin cancer is the most common of all cancer types and research by our own faculty has shown cutaneous malignant melanoma is increasing at a faster rate in eastern Newfoundland and Labrador than in any other region in Canada,” said Dr. McKeen. “We are pleased to support an initiative that will help ensure a safe and healthy learning and working environment.”

Pan-university impact

The pan-university program, which will include the Grenfell, Signal Hill, Labrador and St. John’s campuses, as well as the Marine Institute, will cover a vast geographic area and a diverse student body.

Memorial has already integrated sun safety into student wellness kits, a move met with enthusiastic support from the campus community.

The university also hosted several outreach events to promote sun safety, including educational seminars, booths and talks led by Mr. Abdi and his colleagues.

Future initiatives

Memorial has ambitious plans for further skin cancer prevention efforts, including expanded education programs and installing sunscreen dispensers at key locations.

Mr. Abdi says he is committed to making sun safety as accessible as possible for the campus community.

“We want sunscreen dispensers to become as common as hand sanitizer stations, ensuring that everyone has the tools they need to protect themselves from harmful UV rays while on campus and to adopt these practices in their daily lives.”

The Indoor Tan-Free Skin Smart Campus Initiative was developed in response to the U.S. surgeon general’s call to action to prevent skin cancer in 2014, which identified a strong association between increased risk of skin cancer and indoor tanning use.

Numerous studies have found skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Canada, and melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer — is one of the most common cancers diagnosed among young adults.

The use of indoor tanning facilities before age 35 has been shown to increase the risk for melanoma by 75 percent.