‘Transformative power of access’

Campus and Community

By Yar Malual

For many refugee children, education begins with hope — and ends at a cliff.

While 67 per cent of refugee children enrol in primary school, that number drops to 37 per cent in secondary school.

Only nine per cent reach higher education.

Behind these statistics are brilliant, determined young people whose futures are constrained not by merit, but by displacement.

When a refugee student graduates, they do not just earn a degree; they contribute to research, communities, innovation and the workforce.

The impact extends far beyond an individual; it strengthens campuses, economies and societies.

Memorial student-driven

At Memorial University, students have chosen to respond to that cliff with action. Memorial is part of a national network working with the World University Service of Canada through the Student Refugee Program (SRP).

Since its creation in 1978, the SRP has supported more than 2,000 students across nearly 100 campuses.

It remains the only program in the world that combines resettlement with higher education, welcoming approximately 130 refugee students to Canada each year as permanent residents.

But at Memorial, this program does not exist because of policy alone; it exists because students demanded it.

In 2019, 93 per cent of Memorial’s undergraduate students voted in favour of a $2 per-semester levy to fund the SRP.

That decision transformed solidarity into something tangible. Every undergraduate student became a stakeholder in removing barriers for displaced youth.

In just six years, Memorial has welcomed seven students, maintaining a steady commitment of at least one arrival per year, and in 2021, welcomed two scholars.

“I believe education is a right, not a privilege.” — Charvi

These milestones are not accidental; they are the result of consistent student support and an active local committee.

But scholarships alone do not create belonging.

Arif Abu, staff advisor at the Internationalization Office, says he “can’t imagine” his work at Memorial without the SRP team.

“As the world is becoming increasingly violent and volatile, WUSC scholars and student leaders teach me through their courage, care and persistence that hope lives in relationship,” he said. “It shows up in people. Always.”

His words reflect something deeper than administration; they reflect commitment.

Without the dedication of Memorial’s WUSC local committee and the support of the Internationalization Office, the SRP would simply be financial aid.

Instead, it becomes a full support system that helps scholars transition academically, socially and emotionally.

“As an SRP assistant, my role was to help scholars settle in Canada and navigate the transition into university life, from practical adjustments to building a sense of home,” said Charvi, a former local committee chair. “Through this work, I have witnessed the transformative power of access. I believe education is a right, not a privilege. Education gives hope, confidence and opportunity and that should belong to everyone, including refugees and displaced people. Being part of the SRP didn’t just change the scholar’s life; it changed mine.”

‘Shared victory’

In a world facing poverty, inequality, conflict and climate change, excluding displaced youth from higher education is not only unjust but shortsighted. We cannot afford to leave anyone behind.

According to the UNHCR Education Report 2025, the number of refugees under international mandate has more than doubled in the last decade. Global displacement is accelerating faster than access to education.

Our success at Memorial is meaningful, but it is a small bridge over a widening global divide.

The Student Refugee Program is not simply an initiative run by a committee.

It is a collective achievement of the undergraduate student body.

Every exam passed, every degree earned, every career launched by an SRP scholar is a shared victory.

And as the global need grows, so must our commitment.

Education should not stop at a border.

At Memorial, students have shown that even a $2 decision can help change a life and, ultimately, change the future.

Get involved with Memorial’s WUSC local chapter!