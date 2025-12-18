Unlocking the potential

Campus and Community

By Susan White

The new head of sales and supply chain management at Memorial’s business faculty views the fields not only as business functions but as essential to the community.

Sean Kennedy (B.Comm.(Co-op.)’08) began his role as manager of the Cenovus Centre of Excellence in Sales and Supply Chain Management on Dec. 1.

He says sales and supply chain management are critical due to the unique challenges that organizations face in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We operate in remote and offshore environments, we rely on complex value chains, and we produce natural resources that have to move from here to global markets,” he said. “Because of this, sales and supply chain are essential to how companies grow and communities thrive.”

The Cenovus Centre was founded at the Faculty of Business Administration in 2019 to bolster student experiences within sales and supply chain and to help local firms improve their capacity to participate in global markets.

Mr. Kennedy sees the centre’s role as a bridge between student talent and education and company needs and goals.

“I’ve worked in complex ecosystems where industry, government and community all have a stake in success,” he said. “The Cenovus Centre brings those pieces together in a very practical way.”

Diverse career

Mr. Kennedy’s professional background is diverse, ranging from vice-presidencies to consultancy, with an emphasis on strategic partnerships, sales and the supply chain.

In 2018, he founded InnoLago, a consulting firm that helps early-stage tech companies access new markets and develop strategic partnerships.

He spent four years as director of strategic partnerships and marketing at ClearRisk. He also has business development, sales and supply chain experience in the transportation and retail industries.

Mr. Kennedy says he was drawn to his new role because “it sits at the intersection of the things I care most about: developing talent, strengthening partnerships and helping Newfoundland and Labrador compete in a global economy.”

In 2024, he launched a non-profit called FirstLine Vitality, which allows primary care providers to prescribe exercise as a treatment for depression.

He’s an active volunteer as well, having served on the boards of the Canadian Mental Health Association-N.L., the Canadian Mental Health Association in Toronto and the East Coast Trail Association.

Helping to compete

The Cenovus Centre offers a variety of programming for students and organizations.

For students, its activities focus on experiential learning, developing skills and knowledge in sales and supply chain management, and work placements in local companies.

For companies, it offers research on current challenges, partnerships, training and talent development.

Dr. Travor Brown, dean of the business faculty, says the centre plays a critical role in advancing the capacity of local firms to compete.

“By educating the next generation of sales and supply chain professionals, and by offering programming to directly impact organizations across Newfoundland and Labrador, we’re helping the business community to find new markets, tackle challenging problems and succeed in the ever-changing global economy.”

Mr. Kennedy says the potential for Newfoundland and Labrador companies to play an expanded role in that global marketplace while still contributing to economic success at home is significant.

“When our industries have strong sales and supply chain capability, they grow. When they grow, they create meaningful employment opportunities and long-term economic value for communities. Leading the Cenovus Centre is an opportunity to help unlock that potential.”