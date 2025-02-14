Deep legacy 

Public Engagement

By Memorial University

Memorial University has a long history of celebrating Newfoundland and Labrador art and artists, beginning with the creation of the Memorial University Art Gallery in 1961.

Over the decades, the collection grew to 4,600 artworks. Today, a selection of those pieces is being featured as part of the Memorial University 100th Anniversary Art Gallery Exhibition at The Rooms.

Starting on Feb. 15, the Memorial exhibit, dedicated to the university art collection’s founding, will be part of a larger exhibit celebrating The Rooms’ 20th anniversary.

Titled To Launch Forth into the Deep: A Legacy of Supporting the Arts at Memorial University, the exhibit will be open until Oct. 19, 2025, with a free opening reception on Feb. 21.

From The Rooms website

“Guided by its motto, To Launch Forth into the Deep, Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador has long championed bold ideas, shaping the province’s artistic identity.

“Memorial’s efforts to empower artists, especially through the 1970s and 1980s, transformed Newfoundland and Labrador’s cultural landscape, enriching local life and elevating this province’s voice nationally. Decades later, the ripple effects of these efforts continue to inspire creativity and connection.”

Reproductions for sale

To celebrate Memorial’s centennial year, six of the pieces from Memorial’s permanent collection will be available for sale as poster and postcard reproductions. They will be available at the St. John’s campus bookstore in the University Centre (in person and online) and at The Rooms gift store.

The artworks are The George River Herd, wood, 1996, Chesley Flowers; Launching Greyling, serigraph, 1992, Dr. Christopher Pratt (D.Litt.’72); Caplin, oil, 1969, Dr. Mary F. Pratt (D.Litt.’86); Truth And Myth, lithograph ed. 1/30, 1997, Dr. Jerry Evans (B.Ed.’92, D.Litt.’24; South – Bound Ice, lithograph ed. 8/12, 2000, Dr. Anne Meredith Barry (D.Litt‘97) and; Bus Stop (Nfld. Spring), oil, 1965, Helen Parsons Shepherd (Memorial University College graduate ’42 (program unknown),(LLD’88).

How it began

The Memorial Art Gallery was first located in the university’s library before moving to the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre in 1967 but remained part of the university. In 1994, it became the Art Gallery of Newfoundland and Labrador (AGNL).

The AGNL became The Rooms Provincial Art Gallery in 2003.

The gallery manages collections of original fine art, including that of Memorial University and others, which together are known as the Permanent Collections, comprised of more than 11,000 works of art.