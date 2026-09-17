Public Engagement

By Kristine Power

Artist Joanne Cole is making art from ashes.

The Memorial University Libraries retiree moved to Western Bay, N.L., and built a new art studio in 2024, a dream she had been working towards as she finished her last years at the Queen Elizabeth II Library.

Within a year of building her custom-designed art studio, it burned to the ground in the Kingston wildfire that left much of the landscape in Conception Bay North charred and bare. Her home, located immediately next to the studio, was spared.

What followed that painful experience was a creative journey that reaffirmed Ms. Cole’s love of the landscape. The burned branches and twigs became the very materials she used to capture a resilient landscape and community.

“I didn’t see the land as destroyed; it was now a blank canvas that allowed me to see the beauty and the mystery in nature as the burned ground slowly began to grow green again,” said Ms. Cole.

The ant-hill clay and charcoal from burned trees that she foraged became pigments in the work.

“This body of artwork examines the power of nature and its ability to keep moving forward in the wake of destructive forces,” she said. “It establishes a coping mechanism for loss of a beautiful landscape.”

Ms. Cole’s exhibit, To Soothe a Smouldering Heart, is on display in the First Space Gallery of the Queen Elizabeth II Library until Nov. 30.

Along with the paintings, a hand-crafted artist’s book is on display that documents the journey of regrowth of the landscape around her property.

You’re invited to an opening event on Friday, Sept. 18, from 6:15-7:30 p.m. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. Parking is available in lot 18.