Voices matter

Public Engagement

By Claire Carter

In recent years, anti-Pride protests have grown in number across Canada.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, LGBTQ+ youth have worn black to show solidarity with their community.

To offer their support, Faculty of Education professors Dr. Sarah Pickett and Dr. John Hoben partnered with Courtney Fowler, of Courtney Fowler Performance Academy, and her pre-professional class to tell the stories facing LGBTQ+ students by creating a musical theatre project called Blackout.

The show uses imagination and heart to do the hard work of shifting perspectives, changing minds and attitudes, the creators say.

“Blackout was born out of curiosity and shadow work, peering into the darkness and asking hard questions,” Ms. Fowler said.

LQBTQ+ musical

The coming-of-age tells the story of Chris and his friends as they navigate the complexities of self-acceptance and prejudice.

Blackout is based on the lived experiences of the young people in Ms. Fowler’s academy, who attend high school throughout the St. John’s metro area.

High school student Lila, the original actor for the role of Taylor and a script collaborator, says being in Blackout was a unique theatre experience.

“A lot of people in a school environment don’t know how to handle or solve depression, homophobia and bullying,” she said. “I think anyone can see a bit of themselves in the characters.”

Dr. Pickett, a registered psychologist, diversity and social justice researcher, says Blackout offers “multilayered, messy insights” into how neuroqueer youth and allies navigate home and school life.

“As a researcher and community member, I’m able to bring my whole self to the collaboration,” she said.

Dr. Hoben has a background in critical approaches to teaching and learning and researches democratic education.

“Research is needed, our voices are needed and support is needed.” — Genavieve, high school student

He says the Blackout team is continually learning from and supporting each other as they focus on giving young people a space to create, perform and share their stories.

“Community-based projects are an incredibly important means of empowering people and letting them know that their voices matter and that they can make a difference,” he said.

The project’s creators also say that Blackout created bridges between Memorial University and the broader community.

They say the relationship fostered positive change and provided a welcoming space to learn about being an ally by working with talented colleagues, community educators and students.

To date, Blackout has held a table read, premiered the musical at the LSPU Hall in June 2024, completed an original cast recording and presented at the Faculty of Education’s Research Day and the 2025 Engage Memorial Symposium.

Last month, the group performed at the Child and Youth Performance Conference in Toronto, along with a workshop for teacher and community educators focusing on how to foster neuroqueer teaching and learning in a variety of environments.

Call to action

For her part, Ms. Fowler says she wanted to challenge the polarization of bullies and victims by closing the gaps with empathy, connection and understanding.

“I wanted to know how these people got to the place where they were standing, and create a narrative using the students’ words.”

High school student Genavieve is the original actor for the role of Sam and the show’s music composer and story collaborator.

“Now more than ever, a call to action is needed. Research is needed, our voices are needed and support is needed. That is the takeaway.”