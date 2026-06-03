Westward bound

Public Engagement

By Kelly Foss

From practising clinical skills to learning from real health‑care professionals, Templeton Academy student Madison Brake says she explored medicine in an interactive and meaningful way during Memorial’s recent MedQuest program.

For more than 35 years, the Faculty of Medicine has been bringing Newfoundland and Labrador high school students to the capital city for MedQuest, a hands-on summer outreach program.

For the first time, this year MedQuest went to them. The program took place in Corner Brook on May 2.

“It was especially nice to see the program finally being held on the West Coast, as many people from rural areas, like myself, may not have otherwise been able to travel so far to participate,” said Ms. Brake, who is in Grade 12 and lives in Hughes Brook. “Hearing the unique journeys of mentors into medicine was incredibly inspiring and motivating, and it truly confirmed my interest in pursuing a career in medicine.”

The Faculty of Medicine’s Office of Professional and Educational Development created MedQuest West to bring its immersive medical and health-care learning experience closer to students in rural communities.

Strong enthusiasm

Dr. Erin Smallwood is an assistant professor of family medicine, a physician lead with Distributed Medical Education for the western region and stream lead for the Discipline of Family Medicine residency program’s Western Stream (WestFam).

She helped deliver the pilot program and says it was met with strong enthusiasm from students, volunteers and community partners.

“As the mother of a high school student, and within my role in Distributed Medical Education, hosting the very first MedQuest West was an extremely fun and rewarding experience,” she said. “Seeing so many students from around the region eagerly participating in this event was evidence of the interest that exists in medicine and health careers.”

She also says that reducing the travel barrier and making the event more accessible to students from rural and remote communities will “undoubtedly” have a positive impact on student awareness and interest.

“Early, hands-on experiences will help students see themselves in these professions and support future recruitment and retention of health‑care professionals within communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador,” she said.

Hands-on clinical skills

During the day-long program, students participated in activities such as suturing, patient assessment and medical simulation exercises, while also connecting with physicians, medical learners and other health‑care professionals.

Danielle Nichols, outreach and engagement co-ordinator for the Faculty of Medicine and program manager for MedQuest, says the program is designed not only to introduce students to medical skills, but also to build confidence and awareness of the many pathways within health care and to provide mentorship opportunities.

She also says that expanding MedQuest beyond St. John’s was an important step.

“The goal is to continue growing MedQuest so that more students can access these experiences, regardless of where they live,” she said.

Ms. Nichols is currently exploring opportunities to expand delivery to other regional sites, including Conception Bay North, Clarenville, Grand Falls-Windsor, the Northern Peninsula and Labrador.

For many students, she says, the experience can be “transformative.”

“They may be stepping into a clinical learning environment, using medical equipment or interacting directly with health‑care professionals for the first time. Those moments can have a lasting impact and help shape future career pathways in health care.”

Peyton Keeping, a Grade 10 student at Grandy’s River College in Burnt Islands, N.L., agrees.

“MedQuest West has made my future feel less frightening and inspired me to not give up pursuing a career in the medical field,” she said. “The team truly does care for us, and that inspired me most of all.”

