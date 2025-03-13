Advancements and discoveries

Research

By Kelly Foss and Jeff Green

Memorial University is receiving almost $5 million in federal funding for health-related research.

Five projects led by researchers from the faculties of Medicine and Nursing have been awarded $4,915,125 from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

‘Exciting projects’

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research) says Memorial University research teams are at the forefront of critical health-related research.

“Working with co-investigators and other partners across the country, our researchers are dedicated to making important advancements and medical discoveries. Together they are creating new knowledge, developing treatments and finding solutions to challenges facing Canadians.

Dr. Allen thanked the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Government of Canada for continuing to support Memorial’s research activities.

“I cannot wait to see the outcomes of these exciting projects. Big congratulations to our teams.”

Check back to the Gazette for updates about some of these projects.

Dr. Deepak Kaushik

Dr. Kaushik, an assistant professor of immunology with the Faculty of Medicine, is receiving $1,155,150 over five years for his project, EMMPRIN as a Modulator of Immunometabolism in Monocyte-derived Macrophages and Microglia in Multiple Sclerosis.

Dr. Chris Kovacs

Dr. Kovacs, a University Research Professor of medicine (endocrinology and metabolism) in the Faculty of Medicine, is receiving $1,028,925 over five years for his project, Regulation of Mineral and Bone Metabolism by PTHrP and Calcitriol in Mother and Fetus.

Drs. Julia Lukewich and Maria Mathews

Dr. Lukewich, an associate professor in the Faculty of Nursing cross-appointed to the Discipline of Population Health and Applied Health Sciences in the Faculty of Medicine, and Dr. Mathews, a Canada Research Chair in primary health care and health equity at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University and an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Medicine, Memorial University, are receiving $665,550 for their project, Strengthening Team-Based Care: Optimizing the Scope of Practice of Primary Care Nurses (Scope PC-N).

The project includes a number of co-investigators from Memorial and other institutions.

Dr. Craig Moore

Dr. Moore is an associate professor of neuroimmunology in the Faculty of Medicine.

He is receiving $1,227,825 for his project, Investigating Extracellular Vesicles and Their MicroRNA Cargo as Biomarkers with Pathophysiological and Therapeutic Relevance in Multiple Sclerosis.

Drs. Qi Yuan and Touati Benoukraf

Dr. Yuan, a professor of neurosciences, along with co-investigator Dr. Benoukraf, Canada Research Chair in bioinformatics for personalized medicine and an associate professor of genetics and bioinformatics, in the Faculty of Medicine, are receiving $837,675 in funding.

Their project is titled Investigating the Impact of Probiotic Supplementation on Tau Pathology and Cognitive Impairment: A Novel Approach Using a Pretangle Tau Rat Model.

$411 million nationwide

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research Project Grant Program is designed to capture ideas with the greatest potential for important advances in fundamental or applied health-related knowledge, health care, health systems and/or health outcomes by supporting projects of research proposed and conducted by individual researchers or groups of researchers in all areas of health.

The best ideas may stem from new, incremental, innovative and/or high-risk lines of inquiry or knowledge translation approaches.

In total, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research recently approved $411 million for research projects nationwide.

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.