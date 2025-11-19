AI to zooplankton

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial University’s Research Week is back for its eighth year.

From Nov. 24-28, you’ll find sessions discussing artificial intelligence, a book launch, open houses, research exchanges and special lectures.

Meet some amazing students

There’s a variety of student-led and student-focused events happening this year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the fourth annual Student Design Showcase and Sponsorship Event gets underway at 6 p.m., in the whale atrium and room CSF-1302 in the Core Science Facility.

Student teams will present their ideas and sharpen their presentation skills to industry members, sponsors, mentors and faculty with the goal of finding support for prestigious design competitions worldwide.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 12 p.m., you’re invited to a Student Research Showcase: Highlighting the Work of Royal Society of Canada Members and Their Students, where you’ll meet students leading research in areas ranging from political science, psychology, chemistry, sociology and much more, as well as their supervisors, Memorial researchers who are fellows or college members of the prestigious Royal Society of Canada. The event is taking place in the Queen Elizabeth II Library’s main lobby.

The session From Shore to Seafloor: Insights and Impacts from the Marine Conservation Areas Project, takes place on Friday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. in the Marine Institute’s Conference Centre. The project team and partners will share exciting results, stories and lessons from four years of intensive offshore monitoring. The event brings together students, researchers, staff and collaborators. From vibrant coral gardens to tiny amphipods and swarming zooplankton, experience the full spectrum of marine life the team has been monitoring.

Eight reasons to celebrate

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among our research community.

In honour of the eighth anniversary, Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research), offers up eight reasons why you should get involved:

Celebrate the next generation of learners and scholars Showcase your work, ideas and creativity Be inspired by amazing researchers Build relationships with colleagues and other members of our community Learn about the impactful research being led by Memorial Promote Memorial’s research expertise to your network Become part of a community of innovators and problem solvers Have fun by getting involved!

“Research Week is part of the Memorial fabric and provides an opportunity for us all to pause and appreciate the unique and innovative work taking place in every corner of our university,” said Dr. Allen. “Communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and abroad continue to be positively impacted by the leading-edge work undertaken by our research teams. I hope we can all find time to learn more about all the ways our researchers are making a difference during Research Week 2025.”

Recognizing November is a busy time of the year, and that organizing an event during this time may not work for everyone, units and teams are invited to host spin-off Research Week sessions, or Research Spotlight events, at times more convenient.

