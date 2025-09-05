Equipping entrepreneurs

Research

By Melanie Callahan

A Grenfell Campus and College of the North Atlantic partnership is the recipient of $1.1 million in funding to deliver a training initiative aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial capacity across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Navigate’s Harnessing Entrepreneurial Learning and Mindsets project will offer flexible, non-degree training programs that combine artificial intelligence education with entrepreneurship development.

Entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial thinking are vital for building a resilient workforce and a thriving community of innovators, says Dr. Billy Newell, Navigate’s director and an assistant professor of business administration at Grenfell Campus.

“With the support of the Department of Jobs, Immigration, and Growth, the Harnessing Entrepreneurial Learning and Mindsets initiative will give people on the west coast of Newfoundland the skills to embrace AI, launch new ventures and strengthen our local economy,” he said. “Grenfell Campus is very thankful for the support.”

Harnessing Entrepreneurial Learning and Mindsets addresses a couple of trends and has two main components.

The first is a new certificate in entrepreneurship, Dr. Newell says.

“We wanted to give this project the strongest chance for success. Part of this funding will help design and deliver the course through online channels. The second component is to expand and continue the work of the Navigate flagship base camp program for early-stage entrepreneurs, and the summit accelerator program for entrepreneurs who are ready to work full time on their businesses.”

Closing the AI gap

To address trends, Dr. Newell and his team will continue their work on the practical and ethical use of AI to help tech-enabled companies become more productive in the age of new technology.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to business operations, there is a growing need to ensure that entrepreneurs have the skills and confidence to integrate emerging technologies into their ventures.

National studies show that Canada lags in artificial intelligence literacy and training, with fewer than one in four Canadians having received any formal artificial intelligence education.

The project aims to close this gap by equipping individuals with future-ready skills, addressing labour market needs and fostering innovation across Newfoundland and Labrador, particularly in rural and remote communities.

Project to begin in spring 2026

Navigate is Western Newfoundland’s hub for ambitious entrepreneurship, helping founders turn ideas into revenue-generating businesses and small enterprises into growth stories.

This is achieved with selective cohort-based programs, targeted events that build AI literacy and community, and professional coworking spaces that connect entrepreneurs with peers, researchers and mentors.

By combining practical support with powerful storytelling, Navigate sparks a culture of entrepreneurship that is locally rooted, technology-forward and visible far beyond the region.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how businesses operate, and we want to ensure our workforce is ready to be leaders in the use of this emerging technology,” said Gerry Byrne, minister of Jobs, Immigration and Growth. “This investment will help entrepreneurs across the province, especially in rural and remote communities, gain the skills they need to build future-ready ventures and drive economic growth.”

Key outcomes expected by 2029 include enrolling 25 participants in a university-level certificate in entrepreneurship; supporting 30 early-stage entrepreneurs, resulting in the launch of five new businesses; and engaging 12 growth-oriented business owners to create 15 new jobs and attract over $1 million in private investment.

Additional activities will include hosting annual startup events, delivering artificial intelligence-focused workshops and publishing success stories to inspire future participants and showcase the program’s impact. Harnessing Entrepreneurial Learning and Mindsets will begin in April 2026.

This project is funded through the Labour Market Partnerships program under the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Market Development Agreement.