Full circle moment

Research

By Jeff Green

The newly appointed director of Research Initiatives and Services (RIS) says “no two days are alike” in the role, which is just how she likes it.

Upper Island Cove native Paula Clarke left home after high school to study science at Memorial, graduating with a bachelor of science in biochemistry in 1993. She graduated with a master of business administration degree in 2003.

In this Q&A, the Memorial alumna reflects on her career and Memorial’s research growth.

Jeff Green: What first got you interested in working in research and innovation?

PC: I started my professional working life in health care. After five years, I decided my initial career path was not a great fit for me. I applied for a job with the Genesis group – which operated the Genesis Centre – in 2001 and started a couple of months later in the role of technology commercialization officer in life sciences. That began a 25-year journey through the provincial research and innovation landscape, including the position with Genesis, working with the Research & Development Corp., before returning to Memorial University in 2017.

JG: How do you feel the RIS team helps research teams move their ideas forward?

PC: Research administration is a team sport. Our researchers are extremely busy. If our team can lighten their load in any way, then that gives investigators more time to focus on the research itself. For example, it could be that the RIS staff provide feedback on applications to help address any eligibility requirements that may have been missed, thus increasing the likelihood of securing funding. Or, for some projects, it could be through the lab services provided by our Core Research Equipment and Instrument Training Network team.

JG: What motivates you about this job and Memorial’s research growth?

PC: Our office works with researchers across all faculties and schools. Our team is involved in the full research administrative spectrum from application and proposal submission to research security, contract negotiation, project management and research facilities. I feel like I am learning something new every day, which provides great job satisfaction. For Memorial’s research growth, the commitment of our researchers to their work both motivates and inspires me. A research enterprise worth more than $100 million per year does not happen by accident. Dedication, collaboration and teamwork across the institution and beyond make growth of Memorial’s research profile possible.

JG: What’s the most rewarding part of your job?

PC: The team in RIS is fantastic, and I cannot say enough good things about them. But they are just a small piece of the bigger Memorial team. Faculty and staff across the organization are committed to their jobs and are always willing to help problem-solve. When you are surrounded by that type of energy, it feeds my internal reward system. I find the success of our researchers extremely rewarding. Whether it is a student award that seeds the next generation of researchers or a large-scale project that creates new jobs for highly skilled workers, there is a positive impact generated from each and every project.

JG: Outside of work, how do you recharge or stay involved with your community?

PC: To recharge, I spend time with my family. I also really like crafts, baking and gardening. But I have to admit I do not have much of a green thumb. I think my flower beds survive in spite of me and not because of anything I actually do! I also enjoy hiking when the weather is nice.

Learn more about what RIS does in the Office of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation)