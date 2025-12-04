Four for four

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial University places first in four major categories and maintains its position among Canada’s top 20 research-intensive universities.

That’s according to new data released on Dec. 4 by Research Infosource as part of its annual rankings of Canada’s research leaders.

Memorial is included among Canadian universities with medical schools as part of the coverage.

Two firsts

This year, Research Infosource included a five-year university publication spotlight focused on 2019-23.

It notes that Memorial had a total of 7,627 publications in three fields: natural sciences and engineering; health sciences; and social sciences and humanities.

Among Canada’s medical universities, Memorial did well for its number of natural sciences and engineering publications as a percentage of its overall total publications count.

With 4,270 publications in this field — 56 per cent of its total — Memorial ranks No. 1 for this ratio in the country among schools in the medical category.

Additionally, as part of a university climate change publications spotlight, Memorial places No. 1 for climate change publications as a percentage — 5.1 per cent — of its total university publications.

Top 20

Further emphasizing its research growth and leadership, Memorial continues to be recognized among Canada’s top 20 post-secondary institutions, earning a place on the prestigious list for the 15th consecutive year.

With $143,680,000 in university-sponsored research income reported for fiscal year 2024, Research Infosource currently ranks Memorial at No. 20.

Two (more) firsts

Memorial also ranks first in Canada among universities with medical schools for corporate research income as a percentage of its total research income in fiscal year 2024, with 30.2 per cent coming from industry partners.

Corporate research income refers to the funding that Memorial researchers receive from industry and the private sector to advance their research programs.

Additionally, the university leads the country in not-for-profit research income growth from fiscal year 2023 to 2024, with a 47.7 per cent growth.

Consistent results

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research), says this year’s rankings add up to a strong performance for Memorial.

“Working with industry, community and government partners, our talented teams continue to create new knowledge and build capacity while addressing global challenges,” she noted. “Our entire research community plays a vital role in enhancing our national and international profile as an innovative research leader.”

Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities is published in conjunction with Canada’s Innovation Leaders 2025.

The complete top 50 ranking and analysis, plus additional rankings, editorial content and more, is available online.

With more than 300 program options, Memorial is one of Atlantic Canada’s largest universities, offering degree programs at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels.

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.