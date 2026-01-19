Research

By Jeff Green

Dr. Rod Russell has been named interim associate vice-president (research) at Memorial University.

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research), recommended the appointment, which was accepted by President Morrison.

Dr. Russell’s term is effective Jan. 19 to Jan. 15, 2027, or upon completion of a successful search for a permanent associate vice-president (research), whichever occurs first.

He will work closely with the Office of the Vice-President (Research) and research portfolio staff, as well as senior academic and administrative leaders, to advance Memorial’s priorities for leading-edge research and innovation.

“Dr. Russell is an accomplished leader, academic administrator, researcher and mentor whose significant experience will help guide and grow the research portfolio and Memorial’s diverse research activities,” said Dr. Allen.

Faculty of Medicine roles

Since 2023, Dr. Russell served as vice-dean, research and graduate studies, in the Faculty of Medicine.

A professor of virology and immunology in the Division of BioMedical Sciences, Dr. Russell is a respected researcher with national and international collaborations.

He has established an active research lab whose current work focuses on fundamental virology, viral immunology and viral pathogenesis, as well as antiviral drug discovery and development. His team’s main projects have been funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canada Foundation for Innovation.

“My goal in this position will be to connect researchers to build partnerships.” — Dr. Rod Russell

Past-president of the Canadian Society for Virology, Dr. Russell is a member of the Canadian Network on Hepatitis C and editor-in-chief of Viral Immunology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was a sought-after expert providing skillful scientific insight for more than 150 online, radio and television media interviews.

Dr. Russell says after studying and working at Memorial for nearly two decades, he is looking forward to his expanded role.

“I value the people doing research on all of Memorial’s campuses,” he noted. “My goal in this position will be to connect researchers to build partnerships. I am looking forward to getting to know the people throughout Memorial so we can find new opportunities to collaborate and integrate.”

Background

Dr. Russell holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s degree in medicine from Memorial, and a PhD from McGill University in the field of HIV research.

He completed post-doctoral training at the National Institutes of Health in the U.S., where his research focus was the hepatitis C virus.

He returned to Memorial to establish a research program in 2008.