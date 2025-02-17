Leadership, vision and impact

Research

By Kelly Foss

A member of Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine has been named one of the Most Inspiring Immigrants in Atlantic Canada for 2025.

Dr. Desai Shan, an assistant professor in the Division of Population Health and Applied Health Sciences, is being celebrated for making exceptional contributions to research, education and community development in Atlantic Canada and beyond.

A maritime law expert turned occupational health and safety researcher, Dr. Shan joins a select group of honourees celebrated for their leadership, vision and positive impact on their communities.

The award, presented on Jan. 17 in Halifax, N.S., by My East Coast Experience in partnership with RBC, aims to highlight the remarkable achievements of immigrants who enrich the social, cultural and economic fabric of Atlantic Canada.

This is the second consecutive year a faculty member in Medicine has received the award.

Maritime occupational health and safety

Dr. Shan earned her degree in maritime law and practised in China until a tragedy involving seafarers sparked her interest in occupational health and safety. It prompted her to pursue advanced studies in the U.K.

Following her doctoral work, she moved to Canada where her research career thrived thanks to opportunities at the University of Ottawa, Dalhousie University and Memorial University.

“This award brings recognition and celebrates all our contributions to the region’s scientific and educational development.” — Dr. Desai Shan

Since joining Memorial in 2020, she has spearheaded groundbreaking research programs on maritime occupational health and safety, addressing critical issues such as fatigue, mental health and injury prevention among seafarers and coastal community members.

Dr. Shan says the award signifies not only her outstanding research contributions, her dedication to education and her services to maritime communities in Canada and internationally, but it also reflects her immigration journey to Canada.

“While it showcases my ability to inspire international students and scholars in Canada, it also celebrates the success of Canada’s value and the power of inclusiveness and diversity,” said Dr. Shan, who was nominated for the award by her post-doctoral fellow. “As one of thousands of international students and scholars in Atlantic Canada, this award brings recognition and celebrates all our contributions to the region’s scientific and educational development.”

Dr. Shan credits her success to the support she has received from her mentors, colleagues, and the institutions she has been part of, including the Ocean Frontier Institute and the Qanittaq Clean Arctic Shipping Research Program.

Mentor and advocate

Beyond academia, Dr. Shan has made significant contributions to local and international communities.

She has collaborated with organizations such as the Mission to Seafarers and the Canadian National Seafarers’ Welfare Board to advocate for the well-being of maritime workers.

Her recent efforts include establishing a port welfare committee in St. John’s to provide services for seafarers and organizing workshops to mobilize community support for their welfare.

“To have a real culture of meaningful inclusion for our researchers and students is a real strength and advantage for our institution.” — Dr. Desai Shan

Dr. Shan’s work is particularly impactful in Atlantic Canada, where the maritime sector plays a vital role in the economy and culture.

“The ocean is an important component to life here, whether it’s through working in the fishery or in the offshore oil and gas or maritime transportation industries,” she said.

The award also acknowledges Dr. Shan’s role as a mentor and advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion.

She has supervised and supported a diverse group of undergraduate and graduate students and post-doctoral researchers, many of whom are international scholars. Her leadership has inspired her students to pursue careers in research, public policy and health care.

A culture of meaningful inclusion

For Dr. Shan, the recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of creating inclusive spaces where immigrants and underrepresented groups can thrive.

“The wide acceptance of diversity and inclusiveness in Atlantic Canada is a significant reason I love working and living here,” she said. “As a female international researcher, I have received encouragement and support to excel in my research career.

“I especially appreciate Memorial’s efforts in promoting equity, diversity and inclusiveness,” she added. “To have a real culture of meaningful inclusion for our researchers and students is a real strength and advantage for our institution.”