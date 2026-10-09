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Op-ed: Roxana Fazli and Niraj Shukla

We must examine how entrepreneurial ecosystems assign value and distribute opportunity

Oct. 9, 2026

By Roxana Fazli and Niraj Shukla

Revenue growth, investment, job creation and business scaling are widely accepted measures of startup success.

But founders do not enter entrepreneurial ecosystems with equal access to the resources needed to achieve these outcomes.

Some start with personal investment and established local relationships. Others may bring extensive education, international experience and strong entrepreneurial capabilities.

For immigrant entrepreneurs, the problem is not always a lack of capital.

Capital is more than money

Often, the capital immigrant entrepreneurs possess is not recognized or easily converted into funding, customers and institutional support.

Pierre Bourdieu’s theory of capital helps explain this inequality.

Bourdieu argued that economic resources are only one source of capital. Economic capital includes money, property, savings and investment.

Cultural capital includes knowledge, qualifications, communication styles and familiarity with institutional expectations.

Social capital consists of the relationships and networks through which information, opportunities and resources become available.

These forms of capital can bring advantage in their own ways. For example, a professional relationship may lead to funding.

Capital, therefore, is not only what founders possess. The ecosystem must also recognize what they possess and allow them to convert it into opportunity.

What appears to be entrepreneurial instinct may actually be familiarity with the game rules. A locally raised founder may gradually learn how the business ecosystem works through family, education, employment and professional relationships.

They may know which organizations matter, how funders communicate and what signals local institutions interpret as credible. Bourdieu called this a “feel for the game.”

“Cultural capital includes not only what people know, but also whether institutions recognize their knowledge.”

Newcomer founders may have successfully operated businesses elsewhere but lack this local familiarity.

Cultural capital includes not only what people know, but also whether institutions recognize their knowledge.

A degree from a local university signals credibility, while an equally rigorous qualification from an unfamiliar international institution requires foreign credential recognition.

While the expertise has not disappeared, its institutional value has changed. The same applies to social capital.

An immigrant founder may arrive with extensive professional networks, industry knowledge and business relationships in another country, but these connections may carry little influence in an ecosystem organized around local recognition.

Atlantic Canada’s brokered ecosystem

Atlantic Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem does not operate as a market where founders interact directly with customers and investors only. It operates as a brokered field.

Government departments, universities, economic-development agencies, incubators and business-support organizations often mediate access to knowledge, legitimacy and funding.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Build Ventures, Innovacorp, universities, Business Development Bank of Canada and the National Research Council are among the ecosystem’s most central actors.

One regional study found that government agencies are major brokers of business knowledge, while universities and professional organizations are important sources of technical knowledge.

Interviews with immigrant entrepreneurs and key informants found that limited awareness of available support is itself a barrier, and that a recent push to build a startup ecosystem through a university incubator and new provincial nominee streams shifted the terrain of support toward white-collar ventures.

When resources are distributed through intermediaries, success depends partly on knowing whom to approach, how to approach them and whose recommendations carry influence.

Roxana Fazli and Niraj are doctoral students at Memorial University.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

For locally connected founders, knowledge of the ecosystem may develop through university cohorts, former employers, family relationships or professional networks.

Newcomer founders often begin without this map. They may encounter dozens of organizations with overlapping programs, different eligibility requirements and unclear referral pathways.

A large support system does not automatically create equitable access. Its complexity can make insider knowledge even more valuable.

When an ecosystem is difficult to navigate, knowing the system becomes a crucial form of capital.

An immigrant founder may possess extensive international experience and technical knowledge but receive less recognition because their credentials, networks and achievements are unfamiliar.

They must provide more evidence to generate the same level of confidence.

“Atlantic Canada must also examine how its ecosystem assigns value, builds trust and distributes opportunity.”

Meanwhile, a locally connected founder may benefit from a trust premium created through familiar institutions, shared networks and established relationships.

This does not mean that all locally born founders are privileged or that immigrant entrepreneurs have identical experiences.

Race, gender, language, economic class, immigration status and industry also shape access to opportunity.

But it raises an important question: Are entrepreneurial ecosystems evaluating the quality of a founder and their business, or are they rewarding familiarity with the people, language and institutions already dominant within the field?

Rethinking the founder deficit

Entrepreneurship programs often respond to immigrant founders by offering training in networking, pitching and business planning. These supports can be valuable.

The problem may be that the ecosystem recognizes only certain forms of capital and privileges the institutions and networks through which they are acquired.

A founder’s international expertise may be substantial but locally unrecognized. Their network may be powerful but geographically non-convertible.

Their business may be viable but disconnected from the brokers whose approval unlocks resources. The solution cannot be limited to teaching immigrant founders how to adapt.

Atlantic Canada must also examine how its ecosystem assigns value, builds trust and distributes opportunity.

That means recognizing international experience, making funding pathways more transparent, reducing dependence on informal referrals and increasing immigrant founders’ access to procurement, investment and influential networks.

It also means involving immigrant entrepreneurs in co-designing entrepreneurship policies, not simply as program participants, but as decision-makers.

Because an inclusive ecosystem does more than help newcomers learn the rules.

It asks who created those rules, whose capital they reward and who remains outside them.

Niraj Shukla is an innovation policy practitioner, entrepreneur and researcher focused on commercialization and technology adoption. Currently pursuing a doctoral degree at Memorial University, Mr. Shukla brings over 15 years of experience spanning innovation policy, industry-academic partnerships, intellectual property, entrepreneurship and business development. His work includes supporting startups and researchers through senior roles in organizations such as Springboard Atlantic and Mitacs, alongside founding and operating his own businesses. His current interests include Canadian innovation policy, artificial intelligence governance and the conditions that enable entrepreneurs and emerging technologies to move successfully from research and ideas into the market. He can be reached at nshukla@mun.ca.

Roxana Fazli is a feminist intersectional sociologist and co-founder of Expertise Hub Co-operative, a social enterprise dedicated to building inclusive labour markets through co-operative values. Currently pursuing a doctoral degree in sociology at Memorial University, Ms. Fazli brings over a decade of cross-sectoral experience in immigrant integration, mentorship, organizational change and community economic development. She can be reached at rfazliestabr@mun.ca.

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