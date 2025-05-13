Research

By Jeff Green

The recipient of an institutional honour celebrating research excellence says the award affirms his commitment to advancing equity, accountability and social justice in his work.

Dr. Sulaimon Abiodun Olawale Giwa, an associate professor, interim dean and associate dean, graduate programs and research, in the School of Social Work, is “deeply honoured” to receive the Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics.

An international expert in community-engaged research, Dr. Giwa’s expertise focuses on forensic social work, race and sexuality, and the effects of structural racism on racialized and LGBTQ people.

He is recognized for his innovative ethical approaches to his research, including proactively collaborating with community organizations to develop research initiatives that prioritize the perspectives and lived realities of marginalized communities.

‘Enduring commitment’

Dr. Giwa says the Marilyn Harvey Award plays a vital role in recognizing and promoting excellence in research ethics.

“It not only honours individuals who prioritize ethical practice, but also elevates the broader discourse on integrity, accountability and care within the research process,” he said. “I am proud to join a distinguished group of scholars who have demonstrated an enduring commitment to ethical inquiry. Celebrating research ethics reinforces the responsibility we bear toward the individuals and communities that make our work possible.”

Demonstrated leadership

Named for a research nurse who brought forward her concerns regarding research ethics to senior administrators at Memorial, the award is presented to a student, staff or faculty member, retiree or alumnus who has distinguished themselves by their actions and contributions to scholarly research and embodies the institution’s commitment to excellence in research ethics.

“Dr. Giwa’s is leading positive changes among various community stakeholders.” — Dr. Tana Allen

These efforts may take the form of service (past or present) to ethics committees (locally, nationally or internationally), mentorship of colleagues or students on matters related to research ethics or other demonstrated contributions or achievements associated with research ethics.

“Dr. Giwa’s untiring dedication to leading and advancing high-quality ethical research is outstanding and a testament to research excellence,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “A true collaborator, Dr. Giwa is leading positive changes among various community stakeholders. Sincere congratulations to him on this honour.”

‘Justice-oriented approaches’

At the heart of Dr. Giwa’s research is an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable and marginalized populations, with his work highlighting the extent and severity of inequality in society.

Dr. Giwa brings passion and integrity to research for ethical outcomes.

“Recognition of ethical scholarship not only validates the work we do, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibilities we hold as researchers.” — Dr. Sulaimon Abiodun Olawale Giwa

His efforts have influenced the policies and practices of several partner organizations, including the Association for New Canadians and YWCA.

The findings of his investigations have transformed service delivery and sparked a shift in public discourse towards a broader and inclusive view of, for example, newcomers, and helped improve organizational capacity to meet their needs.

He says partnering with marginalized and disadvantaged communities requires more than procedural ethics.

“They demand relational, context-sensitive and justice-oriented approaches. I prioritize collaborative, participatory methodologies that centre the voices and agency of those directly affected.”

In 2023, he was elected to the Royal Society of Canada’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, one of the nation’s highest scholarly honours, and named one of CBC’s Black Changemakers for Atlantic Canada.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the selection committee for this honour. Recognition of ethical scholarship not only validates the work we do, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibilities we hold as researchers.”

June 2 deadline

Nomination packages are currently being accepted for the Marilyn Harvey Award to Recognize the Importance of Research Ethics.

They must be submitted electronically to researchawards@mun.ca on Monday, June 2, by 5 p.m. (NDT).

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines as this must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

More details about the award, including its terms of reference, are available online.