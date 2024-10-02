A passion for prevention

Student Life

By Kelly Foss

Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Sany is passionate about promoting health through physical activity and ergonomic interventions.

As a master’s student in the Faculty of Medicine, he works to advance clinical research in this area as preventative measures for chronic musculoskeletal diseases in Canada and in his home country of Bangladesh.

Improving quality of life

Dr. Sany says low back pain is a prevalent issue globally, particularly among those who engage in prolonged sitting, such as office workers.

“Despite its common occurrence, there is still much we need to fully understand about the exact mechanisms that contribute to the development of low back pain in sedentary populations,” he said. “By investigating these mechanisms, my goal is to contribute to evidence-based strategies that can prevent or reduce low back pain, ultimately improving the quality of life for many.”

Following his medical degree, Dr. Sany completed a master’s degree in musculoskeletal sport science and health at Loughborough University in the U.K., known as the top university in the world for sport-related subjects.

He specialized in biomechanics and rehabilitation, gaining a unique combination of clinical and biomedical training.

Sitting and lower back pain

In 2023, Dr. Sany brought this expertise to Memorial, specifically to Dr. Diana De Carvalho’s Spine Biomechanics and Interventional Ergonomics (SPINE) Lab.

For his master’s project, he’s been conducting a feasibility study to explore how objectively measured spine posture and sitting behaviours during working and leisure hours relate to low back pain and changes in back function.

As part of the research, thirty participants who primarily sit for work wear three activity sensors over their backs and thighs for at least 24 hours and up to seven days. The sensors help to capture continuous data on the participants’ spine posture and sitting exposure.

“In addition to examining the mechanical exposure, we are also looking into how these sedentary behaviours impact perceived back pain and back function, especially before and after a typical workday,” he said. “It will be the first study to adopt patient-oriented strategies to involve participant partners in several aspects of the study to strengthen our methods and knowledge translation strategies to our target population and stakeholders.”

Dr. Sany’s background in clinical medicine and biomechanics allows him to approach the research from a unique perspective, bridging the gap between theory and practical application.

Since coming to Memorial, he has been actively involved in numerous extracurricular activities, such as serving as the sports and wellness executive chair of the Medical Graduate Student Society and volunteering as a medical first aid responder with St. John’s Ambulance.

He is also involved with the Muslim Students Association at Memorial, where he works to nurture and expand the Muslim community network in St. John’s and establish connections with Muslim communities and leaders across Canada.

Dr. Sany’s high level of academic excellence and research productivity garnered him several prestigious awards including $32,000 in funding from NL Support and a $17,500 Canadian Institutes of Health Research-funded CANTRAIN-CTTP master’s scholarship. As part of a team, he has also received a $35,000 research grant from WorkplaceNL for his thesis project.

Leadership recognition

Most recently he was awarded a $3,000 MAX Scholarship.

It recognizes Muslim students in Canada for their academic achievements, leadership and contributions to communities. The program offers several scholarships across different categories and different fields of study, including leadership, academic excellence, women empowerment, community service, media and journalism.

Dr. Sany received the Team Jabbar, Realtors to Move YOU Forward Scholarship in the leadership category.

“I applied for this scholarship because it aligns perfectly with my values and aspirations,” he said. “I was thrilled to learn I had received it. Hearing the news filled me with immense joy and a sense of accomplishment. It was a moment of validation for all the hard work, dedication and passion I have put into my academic and community endeavours.

“In the long run, this recognition will strengthen my resolve to continue working towards my goal of becoming a clinician-scientist and making meaningful contributions to public health, both in Canada and Bangladesh,” he added. “It also motivates me to inspire others in the Muslim community to pursue their aspirations and give back to their communities.”