Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Madeline Meadus

Kate McLeod will collect a bachelor of technology (engineering and applied science) during convocation on May 27.

For spring graduate Kate McLeod, the path to studying at the Marine Institute felt like the right fit.

Growing up, she was drawn to anything hands-on or technical — especially when it involved building or understanding systems, she says.

“I wanted to be in a learning environment where I could work through problems, not just learn about them,” said Ms. McLeod, a student liaison officer at the institute. “The Marine Institute is a unique place. It’s somewhere you can clearly see how the subjects you’re learning about translate into the real world.”

On Wednesday, May 27, she will collect her bachelor of technology (engineering technology and applied sciences) degree during convocation ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre.

Technical foundation

A Marine Institute alumna, Ms. McLeod completed a diploma of technology (naval architecture) in 2020.

She says the diploma program helped her develop a strong technical foundation.

It also helped her realize that she was just as interested in the bigger picture — how projects come together, how teams co-ordinate and how ideas move from concept to completion.

“Enrolling in the Bachelor of Technology Program felt like a natural next step for me to keep building in that direction.”

Ms. McLeod says the most rewarding aspects of the program were research and applying her knowledge and skills to her final project. That’s when everything “really started to click.”

“My final project explored digital twin technology in the maritime industry and how it can be used to improve predictive maintenance and operational efficiency of vessels.

“It was interesting to explore how this technology shifts maintenance from reactive to proactive,” she added. “It also gave me the opportunity to look at how the technology works and how it can be applied in practice.”

Looking forward

Following graduation, Ms. McLeod plans to pursue a master of technology management (engineering technology and applied science) degree.

The program is offered by the Marine Institute’s School of Ocean Technology.

Beyond furthering her education, she says she’s interested in moving toward teaching and curriculum development and shaping how programs are delivered.

One of the biggest takeaways from her time at the Marine Institute has been learning how to take an idea and see it through to completion, she says.

“It shaped how I approach my work and helped solidify the skills I want to continue to build on. The support from faculty, staff and peers created an environment where you’re encouraged to ask questions, figure things out and keep improving.”