Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Courtenay Griffin

This spring, Memorial’s Labrador Campus celebrates its “first harvest” for graduation season.

Seven students will be the first to complete an academic program developed and offered by the campus. Their graduation marks an important milestone shaped by years of collaboration, community partnership and a shared commitment to learning in place.

“This first graduating class represents far more than individual achievements,” said Dr. Scott Neilsen, interim dean of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies. “These students believed in what we were building from the beginning, and their success shows what’s possible when learning is rooted in place, shaped by community and supported close to home. We couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished.”

From its beginnings, Labrador Campus has grown with intention. Learning is grounded in the realities of the region, shaped by land-based approaches, community knowledge and northern perspectives. That philosophy is reflected in initiatives such as the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems, where education emphasizes cultivation, stewardship and connection to place.

The graduates profiled below are the early fruits of that work. The campus will honour its students with a graduation celebration on June 12 at the Lawrence O’Brien Arts Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.