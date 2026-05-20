This spring, Memorial’s Labrador Campus celebrates its “first harvest” for graduation season.
Seven students will be the first to complete an academic program developed and offered by the campus. Their graduation marks an important milestone shaped by years of collaboration, community partnership and a shared commitment to learning in place.
“This first graduating class represents far more than individual achievements,” said Dr. Scott Neilsen, interim dean of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies. “These students believed in what we were building from the beginning, and their success shows what’s possible when learning is rooted in place, shaped by community and supported close to home. We couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished.”
From its beginnings, Labrador Campus has grown with intention. Learning is grounded in the realities of the region, shaped by land-based approaches, community knowledge and northern perspectives. That philosophy is reflected in initiatives such as the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems, where education emphasizes cultivation, stewardship and connection to place.
The graduates profiled below are the early fruits of that work. The campus will honour its students with a graduation celebration on June 12 at the Lawrence O’Brien Arts Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
1/ Natalie Jacques
Program: Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program (master's)
Hometown: Makkovik
"To me, the Arctic and Subarctic Futures Master's Program was the culturally relevant challenge that I was looking for. We've broadened our existing view and our understanding, as together, our senses have been heightened to the fact that there is a "formal education" program that embraces Inuit knowledge as master's-level education. I am proud to have been part of the program and am grateful to have learned alongside some of the most kind-hearted, intelligent group of individuals. It feels incredible to have completed the program! It's empowering. Now we are all looking forward to walking across the stage together this June, a feat we've been looking forward to overcoming the past few years."
Photo: Submitted
2/ Chelsea Flowers
Program: Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program (master's)
Hometown: Rigolet
“I waited for a program like this for so long; something that would align with my values of Indigenous and land-based learning that could help support my community. The Arctic and Subarctic Futures Program wasn’t just for me, it was for my students, families and community as a whole. I am a better person because of what I learned about myself and about the North. So many hands-on experiences, lifelong friends and amazing professors got me here today and I could not be more thankful.”
Photo: Submitted
3/ Mckenzie Hutchings
Program: Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program (master's)
Hometown: North West River
"Through this program, I’ve come to understand the land not just as a place, but as a teacher -- one that speaks to care and connection. That understanding has shaped how I think about my work and my place within it. Completing this feels meaningful, and I’m looking forward to continuing that learning."
Photo: Submitted
4/ Tom Mugford
Program: Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program (master's)
Hometown: Cartwright
"Completing this master’s degree at 59 years of age is something I carry with a great sense of pride and gratitude. This journey has been both personally and professionally meaningful, and I am deeply thankful for the support of family, friends and colleagues who encouraged me along the way. I would also like to acknowledge the support of the Nunatsiavut Government in helping make this achievement possible."
Photo: Submitted
5/ Victoria Gatehouse
Program: Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program (master's)
Hometown: Cartwright
“Completing this program feels surreal. The academic journey has been both challenging and rewarding and I am grateful for the depth of self-reflection and personal growth it fostered. Being able to reconnect with the land through my studies at home in Labrador made this experience especially meaningful.”
Photo: Submitted
6/ Jamie Jackman
Program: Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program (master's)
Hometown: Happy Valley-Goose Bay
"I feel honoured to have been part of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies. It’s difficult to describe how much this program has meant to me. I’ve learned so much from my professors and classmates alike and I’m forever grateful for all of them. This program provides a solid foundation to build any career on that’s focused on doing meaningful work in the North. It’s special and everyone who gets to be a part of it is very lucky – including me!"
Photo: Submitted
7/ Jodi Lyall
Program: Arctic and Subarctic Futures graduate program (master's)
Hometown: Happy Valley-Goose Bay
“This program challenged me to grow both personally and professionally. I am proud to have completed it, as it strengthened my commitment to land-based learning and connecting education to culture, community and the land.”
Photo: Submitted
Courtenay Griffin is a senior communications advisor (strategic priorities). She can be reached at cgriffin@mun.ca.