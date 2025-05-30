Breaking barriers

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Mia Penney

Kushani Sandagiri has always been a great problem-solver.

As a child, her curious nature about how things worked led her to take her dolls apart. She also liked dismantling action figures and toy helicopters.

In her home country of Sri Lanka, however, engineering is considered a male-dominated field.

The only encouragement she received to pursue a career in the industry was from one high school teacher who recognized her potential.

“I hope more Sri Lankan girls understand that they too can achieve this.” — Kushani Sandagiri

With that supportive voice in her corner, and with help from her fellow students, Ms. Sandagiri eventually carved her path — and has opened doors for others like her to follow.

On May 29, she was awarded a bachelor of engineering degree during spring convocation ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre. She was the first woman from Sri Lanka to do so.

“Being the first female Sri Lankan graduate of the engineering program means a lot to me,” she said. “On a personal level, it is about me achieving something. But it is also about what I can do to inspire others. I hope more Sri Lankan girls understand that they too can achieve this.”

Chasing new horizons and relocating for education

Her academic journey was far from easy.

She began her engineering journey in Sri Lanka, doing internships as a part of a diploma in chemical engineering technology program before coming to Canada.

During one internship, her presence on an oil tank inspection team raised some eyebrows, but her supervisor defended her.

“That moment meant a lot. It reminded me I belonged, even if others weren’t used to seeing someone like me there.”

Arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador as an international student, she knew no community members to connect with.

“Your background, your struggles and your dreams are not limitations. They are your greatest assets.” — Kushani Sandagiri

She had to juggle demanding coursework, financial stress, responsibilities to family back home and adapting to a new culture.

“I remember struggling to pay my tuition on time,” she explained. “At one point, I was sending groceries and medicine to my family during an economic crisis. When I migrated here, I knew the journey would be lonely at times. But even with all the challenges, it is absolutely worth it if you stay true to yourself.”

Ms. Sandagiri deeply values the relationships she built in this province.

She has formed bonds with students and faculty members, through care, loyalty and trust.

Among them, process engineering professor Dr. Kelly Hawboldt stood out.

“Dr. Hawboldt inspired me a lot. I remember her opening the lab door and saying, ‘This is the lab, this is the equipment, play around, learn and explore.’ That freedom and trust had a deep impact on me.”

Now a graduate, she wants young women, especially those in underrepresented fields, to stay true to themselves.

“Your background, your struggles and your dreams are not limitations. They are your greatest assets. Embrace them fully.”