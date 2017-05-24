Convocation celebration

Some 2,500 degrees, including more than 500 graduate degrees, will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during nine sessions of convocation at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre May 30-June 2.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page, www.mun.ca.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
The first three sessions of convocation took place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 18.
Honoraries
Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University is presenting seven exceptional people with degrees honoris causa at spring ceremonies.
Honorary degrees will be awarded to Calvin White, a Mi’kmaw elder; Dr. Frank Hayden, founder of the Special Olympics; Moya Greene, president and CEO of the Royal Mail; Bob McDonald, popular host of the national science radio program, Quirks and Quarks; gardener Ross Traverse; businessperson and philanthropist Donald Lawson; and Marilyn Churley, environmentalist and politician.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
President Kachanoski will address all sessions of convocation and will be joined by other members of Memorial’s senior administration who will speak at various ceremonies.
For further information about convocation and those receiving special honours, please visit here. The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.
Spring convocation schedule in St. John’s
Tuesday, May 30 — 10 a.m.
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts (surnames A-M)
Master of arts
Master of philosophy
Master of gender studies
Tuesday, May 30 — 3 p.m.
Bachelor of arts (surnames N-Z)
Bachelor of science (honours)
Master of science
Master of applied statistics
Master of applied science
Wednesday, May 31 — 10 a.m.
Bachelor of science
Wednesday, May 31 — 3 p.m.
Bachelor of commerce (honours)
Bachelor of commerce
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)(honours)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
International bachelor of business administration (honours)
International bachelor of business administration
Wednesday, May 31 — 7:30 p.m.
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of physical education (co-operative)
Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of recreation (honours)
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative) (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative)
Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
Master of physical education
Master of business administration
Master of environmental science
Master of marine studies (fisheries resource management)
Master of employment relations
Master of science (kinesiology)
Master of engineering management
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology
Thursday, June 1 — 10 a.m.
Bachelor of social work
Bachelor of science (pharmacy)
Doctor of medicine
Master of social work
Master of science (pharmacy)
Master of science (medicine)
Master of public health
Master of health ethics
Thursday, June 1 — 3 p.m.
Bachelor of engineering
Master of engineering
Friday, June 2 — 10 a.m.
Bachelor of nursing
Master of nursing
Friday, June 2 — 3 p.m.
Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Master of education
Master of music
Master of arts and education (education and francophone literature and culture)