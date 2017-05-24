Convocation celebration

Student Life

By Mandy Cook

Some 2,500 degrees, including more than 500 graduate degrees, will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during nine sessions of convocation at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre May 30-June 2.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page, www.mun.ca.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

The first three sessions of convocation took place at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre on May 18.

Honoraries

Along with the newest cohort of spring graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University is presenting seven exceptional people with degrees honoris causa at spring ceremonies.

Honorary degrees will be awarded to Calvin White, a Mi’kmaw elder; Dr. Frank Hayden, founder of the Special Olympics; Moya Greene, president and CEO of the Royal Mail; Bob McDonald, popular host of the national science radio program, Quirks and Quarks; gardener Ross Traverse; businessperson and philanthropist Donald Lawson; and Marilyn Churley, environmentalist and politician.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

President Kachanoski will address all sessions of convocation and will be joined by other members of Memorial’s senior administration who will speak at various ceremonies.

For further information about convocation and those receiving special honours, please visit here. The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Spring convocation schedule in St. John’s

Tuesday, May 30 — 10 a.m.

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts (surnames A-M)

Master of arts

Master of philosophy

Master of gender studies

Tuesday, May 30 — 3 p.m.

Bachelor of arts (surnames N-Z)

Bachelor of science (honours)

Master of science

Master of applied statistics

Master of applied science

Wednesday, May 31 — 10 a.m.

Bachelor of science

Wednesday, May 31 — 3 p.m.

Bachelor of commerce (honours)

Bachelor of commerce

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)(honours)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

International bachelor of business administration (honours)

International bachelor of business administration

Wednesday, May 31 — 7:30 p.m.

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of physical education (co-operative)

Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of recreation (honours)

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative) (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative)

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

Master of physical education

Master of business administration

Master of environmental science

Master of marine studies (fisheries resource management)

Master of employment relations

Master of science (kinesiology)

Master of engineering management

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Thursday, June 1 — 10 a.m.

Bachelor of social work

Bachelor of science (pharmacy)

Doctor of medicine

Master of social work

Master of science (pharmacy)

Master of science (medicine)

Master of public health

Master of health ethics

Thursday, June 1 — 3 p.m.

Bachelor of engineering

Master of engineering

Friday, June 2 — 10 a.m.

Bachelor of nursing

Master of nursing

Friday, June 2 — 3 p.m.

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Master of education

Master of music

Master of arts and education (education and francophone literature and culture)