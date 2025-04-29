Deep donor impact

Student Life

By Janet Harron

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Limitless Leadership program helped student and entrepreneur Ally MacKenzie Reid find her voice.

As one of only four women in a computer engineering class of 40 in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, the programs’s focus on women and gender-diverse students encouraged her to apply.

“I knew it was a place where I could speak and not be spoken over by the louder voices in the room,” said the Gander native and owner of the popular jewellery site, Clay by Ally.

She spent her last two work terms at Memorial’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, developing programming skills, 3D modelling and automating manufacturing processes to improve her business.

That’s where she was first introduced to Limitless Leadership.

“My business was growing and I knew that I needed to learn some new skills, including hiring and training staff,” said Ms. Reid, who describes herself as an introvert. “I find men in general tend to speak over women . . . their voices are louder and in many instances, they’re treated with more respect. Over time, this contributed to my lack of confidence in speaking up in class. My natural inclination as the minority was to let them do the talking.”

National award-winning program

One of the program’s most important elements is addressing such issues by empowering female and gender-diverse individuals and helping participants better understand that such gendered misperceptions can hinder leadership opportunities.

And for doing exactly that and doing it well, Limitless Leadership recently received the 2025 Innovation Award by the Canadian Association for College and University Student Services.

“[Leadership is] more about creating opportunities for people, advocating for others and making sure everyone’s voice is heard.” — Ally Mackenzie Reid

The prestigious award celebrates groundbreaking programs that exemplify innovation, excellence and the potential to inspire similar initiatives at institutions across the country.

Networking, coaching, cornerstone project

During the program’s first half, the 20-student cohort attended a series of workshops focused on leadership basics.

As a result, Ms. Reid now knows that having the loudest voice in the room doesn’t equate to leadership.

“Going into the program, I thought leadership meant being the guiding voice for a group of people. But I learned that it’s more about creating opportunities for people, advocating for others and making sure everyone’s voice is heard.”

In January 2025, the program’s emphasis shifted to networking, coaching and a cornerstone leadership project.

Ms. Reid and her coach, Lynn Ansara, developed a strong connection, particularly around the topic of work-life balance.

“Lynn really helped me look at things from a different perspective and remind myself that the reason I’m doing all these things is to be able to live a life that I want to live. And that time for yourself is what really matters.”

For her part, Ms. Ansara (BA’84, B.Ed.’02) says she was equally impressed by Ms. Reid.

“Ally embraced all parts of the program: team learning, networking, coaching and initiating a leadership project,” Ms. Ansara said. “It was inspiring to see her, along with the other members of the cohort, welcome and rise to the challenges and opportunities of leadership. She is an inspiration to me, as she is clear about her goals, works incredibly hard and has a keen ability to successfully collaborate with stakeholders. I’m excited for her future.”

Participating in Limitless Leadership has been a transformational experience for Ms. Reid.

“I really want to thank all those whose donations resulted in Limitless Leadership.” — Ally Mackenzie Reid

Without it, she says she thinks she would still be in her shell, letting people talk over her and “being kind of okay with it.”

“Now I realize I have so much potential in me to be a leader and that my opinions do matter. I have so much to offer, it would be a shame if I hadn’t unlocked these skills.”

These newfound skills led Ms. Mackenzie to a surprising place.

Her post-graduation plan is now to become a full-time entrepreneur; Clay by Ally revenues have grown by 500 per cent in less than a year.

Differnt types of leaders

Another big win for Ms. Reid was overcoming imposter syndrome by appearing with restaurateur and Chinched restaurant owner Michelle LeBlanc on a Limitless Leadership women in business panel in late February.

“Lynn reassured me in a coaching session that I was more than qualified to be there; I used my new skills to share my experience and speak with confidence,” said Ms. Reid. “I would never have been able to do that without the program.”

She says another benefit are the connections she’s made with fellow students and future leaders from diverse academic backgrounds, whom she says she would never have crossed paths with if it hadn’t been for Limitless Leadership.

“It reinforces that there are different types of leaders and not everyone fits into the one box and there’s no type that is more valuable than the other. I really want to thank all those whose donations resulted in Limitless Leadership. It has given me the confidence to seek out opportunities that I never would have previously. Life-changing is the word I would use.”