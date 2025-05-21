From warm climate to warm hearts

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Danielle Hamel

David Eguiguren discovered his love of music at the age of four when his parents bought him a guitar.

Eighteen years later and more than 6,000 miles from his hometown of Quito, Ecuador, Mr. Eguiguren is graduating from Memorial University next week with a bachelor of music degree with a major in composition.

From the marimba to playing with a percussion ensemble, he experimented with different instruments in his younger years, thanks to a passionate music teacher’s encouragement.

At the age of 15, he settled on the piano.

During his time at Memorial’s School of Music, he flourished on the instrument, studying with faculty member Timothy Steeves, one half of the internationally acclaimed Duo Concertante.

‘Welcoming and warm’

Mr. Eguiguren says he felt the warmth of his new home as soon as he arrived at Memorial.

“I really love the people here,” he said. “From the first day I landed in St. John’s, I was very happy to receive an email from my applied piano teacher, Tim Steeves, welcoming me to the country and city. We even had a chance to meet up before my first lesson and classes, which made me feel at ease at a time when I was overwhelmed by moving to another country with another language.”

The students at the school also created a strong and welcoming support network, he says. He remains close to the friends he made when he first arrived.

“I was so happy to see that people here had such warm hearts and cared about me a lot.”

Many opportunities

Reflecting on his four years at Memorial, Mr. Eguiguren says he feels lucky and appreciates the many opportunities he had to perform.

Having opportunities to watch his peers perform feels equally important.

“I am a part of Tabula Rasa, an electronic music group created by Dr. Andrew Staniland,” he said. “I’ve also had my own compositions performed by guest artists through Dr. Staniland, as well as Duo Concertante. I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to perform as a solo pianist in many events such as convocation and scholarship ceremonies, as well as in groups and small ensembles.”

As is the case for many students at the School of Music, he was able to gain paid work experience through Memorial University’s MUCEP program, working as a library assistant at the Music Resource Centre, as well being employed as a student assistant through the school.

“I have really fallen in love with the city and people.” — David Eguiguren

It allowed him to experience practical, on-the-job training in stage management, music and video production, and various technical skills from operating a live concert venue.

The skills that he honed while at Memorial University were not limited to his musical abilities.

He’s begun a career in photography and videography, capturing numerous events at the school, producing videos for faculty and local musicians and supplying headshots for his fellow students.

You can see an example of Mr. Eguiguren’s cinematography in the video below.

This month, Mr. Eguiguren’s parents are making the trip from Ecuador to watch with pride as their son crosses the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre stage on Friday, May 30, to receive his degree during spring convocation ceremonies.

And what’s next?

“I am planning on staying in St. John’s! I have really fallen in love with the city and people, so after I get all my immigration status sorted out, I would love to stay here permanently and teach in music studios and play gigs and recitals.”