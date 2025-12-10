Identify and empower

Student Life

By Jill Hunt

First-year student Madison Anstey is Memorial’s newest Loran scholar.

With an award of $100,000 over four years, the Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s resident says receiving the Loran Award has opened up a world of possibilities.

Ms. Anstey is one of 36 recipients of the award, selected from more than 6,000 applicants across Canada.

“My experience at Memorial this fall has been very positive,” she said. “I love my classes and the hands-on aspects of the nursing program, and I look forward to developing lifelong friendships with my classmates. I’ve met new people, I’m involved in campus life and really making the most of the opportunities I’ve been given while studying at Memorial.”

You can hear about Ms. Anstey’s first semester in the Faculty of Nursing in the video below.

Beyond grades

The Loran Scholars Foundation is redefining the idea of scholarships in Canada.

The foundation looks beyond marks and identifies and empowers high-potential students who show strength of character and are ready to embrace the challenge of leaving the world better than they found it.

Ms. Anstey says she first learned about the Loran Award through her high school guidance counsellor, who put a call out to students encouraging them to apply.

She says the award stood out to her because it emphasized commitment to service, leadership and strength of character, all of which align with her personal values.

“When I found out I had been selected as a Loran scholar, I was in absolute disbelief and overwhelmed in the best way,” she said. “At first it didn’t, and honestly still doesn’t, seem real. I remember feeling so many emotions — gratitude, shock and excitement!”

Ms. Anstey says she feels honoured that the Loran Scholars Foundation sees her potential.

She also says she’s very grateful for the people who supported her along her journey and feels very fortunate to be joining an inspiring lifelong community at Memorial University.

“I had just been given a platform to expand my impact — not just within my community but beyond it as well.” — Madison Anstey

She is also looking forward to developing long-lasting connections with inspiring people from across the country and continuing to make a positive impact in society.

“One of the biggest things I remember feeling when I received the phone call was that I had just been given a platform to expand my impact — not just within my community but beyond it as well,” she said. “I’m looking forward to making the most out of this incredible opportunity.”

Loran Scholarship

Loran Scholars benefit from a four-year, leadership-enrichment program that offers diverse opportunities for experiential learning, financial support throughout undergraduate studies and a network of values-driven peers and mentors, and is unlike anything else in the country.

As one of 25 partner universities across the country, Memorial University has invested in Loran Scholars since 1994.