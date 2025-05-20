Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Claire Carter

Originally from Delhi, Ishika Kanda chose Memorial University because her older brother was already a student.

Already a Memorial alumna — her first Memorial degree was a bachelor of arts in sociology with a minor in psychology, completed in 2023 — Ms. Kanda will collect a bachelor of education (primary/elementary) on May 30 during spring convocation ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre.

Besides the urge to remain close to her family, she also felt a connection to the university.

“I decided to stay at Memorial after my first degree because it felt like home,” she said.

Familial influences

She says her mother, a dedicated and supportive teacher, inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“From an early age, I saw the powerful impact education can have on shaping futures, and it ignited my passion to become a part of that transformative process,” said Ms. Kanda, who was awarded the Dr. Hugh O’Neill Education Scholarship. “My mother taught me that teaching is not just a job: it’s a calling, a lifelong journey of learning, growth and giving back to the community.”

She says she appreciates the Faculty of Education’s active, hands-on learning approach and feels the program is highly personalized, with professors collaborating closely with students to develop strategies that reflect the needs of both learners and educators.

“It’s this spirit of collaboration and innovation that has truly energized my passion for teaching.”

Ms. Kanda believes her background in sociology and psychology, combined with her bachelor of education degree, has prepared her well to meet students’ diverse needs.

She says she particularly enjoyed the creative aspects of the program, having fun while learning and appreciated that her courses continuously evolved to promote better outcomes and instill positive pedagogies in future educators like herself.

“Teaching is more than just instructing. It’s about shaping the future, one child at a time.” — Ishika Kanda

Ms. Kanda credits Thelma Coley and Ed Wade as standout instructors who inspired and motivated students to be great teachers while ensuring they felt supported in and out of the classroom.

She also says pursuing a career in education is one of the most rewarding paths a person can take.

“Teaching is more than just instructing,” she said. “It’s about shaping the future, one child at a time. If you’re passionate about helping others grow, about being part of a community and about leaving a lasting impact on the world, then teaching is where you should be. It’s a field that asks for your heart, your mind and your soul, but it gives back in ways words can’t capture. Don’t let fear or doubt hold you back. The journey of teaching may not always be easy, but it is always worth it. Every challenge you face is an opportunity to grow, to inspire and to make a difference.”

After graduation, she says she hopes to find a teaching position in St. John’s and become an active member of the educational community, working with children in diverse settings to help them thrive.

“Teaching is not just a career for me; it’s my passion and my purpose, and I am excited to embark on this journey with the support of my family, mentors and peers. I am committed to being a positive force in the lives of my future students, helping them not only achieve academic success, but also grow into kind, compassionate and confident individuals.”